Jets Minicamp Practice Report | For Geno Smith & Aaron Glenn, Steady Build Continues

"We want to keep our players – we want to keep our guys who are homegrown and we like good players too," Glenn said "This is something me and (GM Darren Mougey) talked about in great length to make sure we reward the guys who want to be Jets, we reward the guys who act like Jets because that helps you turn your franchise around and we're doing everything we can to make sure that happens. We have a ways to go – we understand that. But we understand there is a process about going to do things that we try to make sure we follow that process."

Jetscetera

Rex Ryan, who was the Jets HC from 2009-14, attended practice. Ryan, the son of former Jets defensive assistant Buddy Ryan and the father of Jets passing game coordinator Seth Ryan, was part of the staff that drafted Geno Smith in 2013. "It was so special," said Smith, a West Virgina product who was selected in the second round (No. 39 overall). "Any time I get to talk to Coach, it just brings back the nostalgia. All those things we fought together and obviously he was part of the staff that gave me my first opportunity in the NFL and I'm forever grateful for that. Any time I get to see Coach I'm excited." … With Glenn installing a new defensive system along coordinator Brian Duker, the Jets revamped the middle of their attack with the trade acquisitions of NT T'Vondre Sweat and S Minkah Fitzpatrick plus the signing of veteran LB Demario Davis. "Any time you can build your defense to where the middle of your defense is just stacked and when I say that – you have Sweat, you have Demario and then you have a safety, Minkah. When the middle of your defense is sound, that's a good point to have," Glenn said. … The Jets held rookie QB Cade Klubnik (back spasms) out of practice Tuesday for precautionary reasons.