Jets Activate DT T'Vondre Sweat Off the NFI List

The Jets have moved DTT'Vondre Sweat to the active roster and removed him from theActive/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list.
Acquired in March from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for edge Jermaine Johnson, Sweat started camp on the sideline with a hamstring ailment. Sweat (6-4, 366) started 12 games for the Titans last season and tallied 34 tackles and 2 sacks. After excelling on the collegiate level at Texas, Sweat was selected by the Titans with the 38th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He appeared in 17 games (16 starts) as a rookie and recorded 51 tackles and 23 QB pressures.
Over five seasons with the Longhorns, Sweat, 25, registered 128 tackles, 17.5 TFL, 14 PD, 2 FR and 1 FF. He captured the 2023 Outland Trophy and was named the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year while becoming the fifth Texas DT to be a unanimous All-American.