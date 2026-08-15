 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Presented by

Jets Activate DT T'Vondre Sweat Off the NFI List

Texas Product Was Acquired in March via Trade with Titans

Aug 15, 2026 at 04:44 PM
Author Image
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Sweat 1

The Jets have moved DTT'Vondre Sweat to the active roster and removed him from theActive/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list.

Acquired in March from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for edge Jermaine Johnson, Sweat started camp on the sideline with a hamstring ailment. Sweat (6-4, 366) started 12 games for the Titans last season and tallied 34 tackles and 2 sacks. After excelling on the collegiate level at Texas, Sweat was selected by the Titans with the 38th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He appeared in 17 games (16 starts) as a rookie and recorded 51 tackles and 23 QB pressures.

Over five seasons with the Longhorns, Sweat, 25, registered 128 tackles, 17.5 TFL, 14 PD, 2 FR and 1 FF. He captured the 2023 Outland Trophy and was named the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year while becoming the fifth Texas DT to be a unanimous All-American.

Related Content

news

Jets Move DL Joseph Ossai to Active Roster

Veteran Edge Removed from Physically Unable to Perform List

news

Jets Claim DL Junior Tafuna

Waive DL Patrick Jenkins

news

Jets Sign TE Connor Hulstein & DL Patrick Jenkins

S Keidron Smith Waived; DL Eric Watts Waived-Injured

news

Jets Sign DL Ben Barten

The Club Waived LS Garrison Grimes

news

Jets Sign WR Cam Camper

Club Also Waived/Injured WR Gee Scott

news

Jets Sign WR Quincy Skinner Jr.

Club Waived/Injured WR Jalen Walthall

news

Jets WR Tim Patrick Moved to Active Roster; Edge Joseph Ossai Placed on PUP List

Green & White Veterans Reported to Training Camp on Tuesday

news

Jets Place 2 Players on PUP, 1 on NFI

T'Vondre Sweat, Tim Patrick, Tyler Baron Will Start Training Camp on Sideline

news

Jets Sign 4th Round Pick DL Darrell Jackson Jr. to Rookie Contract

Big Man in the Interior of Florida State's Defensive Line Says, 'My Best Football Is Ahead of Me'

news

Fourth-Year OL Joe Tippmann Signs Contract Extension with the Jets

Round 2 Pick in 2023 Enters Season with Twin Streaks of 44 Consecutive Starts & Games Played

news

Jets Sign WR Jalen Walthall

Green & White Waive/Injured WR Quentin Skinner

Advertising