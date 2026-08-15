Jets Activate DT T'Vondre Sweat Off the NFI List

Acquired in March from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for edge Jermaine Johnson, Sweat started camp on the sideline with a hamstring ailment. Sweat (6-4, 366) started 12 games for the Titans last season and tallied 34 tackles and 2 sacks. After excelling on the collegiate level at Texas, Sweat was selected by the Titans with the 38th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He appeared in 17 games (16 starts) as a rookie and recorded 51 tackles and 23 QB pressures.