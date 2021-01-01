Official Site of the New York Jets

GM Joe Douglas Has 10 Picks in 2021 NFL Draft

What Intrigues You About the Jets' Second Pick in Round 1?

GM Joe Douglas Has 10 Picks in 2021 NFL Draft
Jets Need More Depth for the Shift to 4-3 Defense
Barry Reeger/Associated Press

Jets Draft Preview | Green & White Have the Capital to Add Quality at Linebacker

Jets Need More Depth for the Shift to 4-3 Defense
See the Top Running Backs in the 2021 NFL Draft Based on Rankings Provided by The Athletic's Dane Brugler

Photos | The Top RB Prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft

See the Top Running Backs in the 2021 NFL Draft Based on Rankings Provided by The Athletic's Dane Brugler
2021 Season Tickets

Top Videos

Presented by

2021 Draft Position-by-Position Preview | LB

NFL Network's Judy Battista: Jets' Draft Capital Is Tremendous the Next Two Years

Baldy's Breakdown | New DE Vinny Curry

NFL Network | Peter Schrager Reveals His Mock Draft 1.0

Baldy's Breakdown | New TE Tyler Kroft

PFF Roster Reset: Biggest Player Additions in AFC East

More Videos

2021 Spotlight

Jets' 2021 Foes All in Place, Including 17th Game vs. Philadelphia

Other Non-Division Games vs. AFC South & NFC South Plus 4th-Place Teams in AFC North & West

Jets' 2021 Draft Pick Positions: Five Selections in Top 86

No Compensatory Choices for Green & White for Fourth Consecutive Draft

2021 NFL Important Dates

Free Agency Begins March 17; NFL Draft Heads to Cleveland in April

2021 Draft Videos

Featured Galleries

Photos | The Top RB Prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft

Photos | The Top Edge Prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft

Photos | The Top QB Prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft

2021 Jets Opponents in Photos

Photos | Top Images of RB Tevin Coleman

Photos | Top Images of DE Vinny Curry

More Galleries

Jets Tickets

Season Tickets

Season Tickets

MORE INFO
Single Game Tickets

Single Game Tickets

MORE INFO
Group Experiences

Group Experiences

MORE INFO
Suites at MetLife Stadium

Suites at MetLife Stadium

MORE INFO
Advertising

Latest News

Inside the Numbers: How 1st-Round QBs Stack Up Since 2010

Jets at No. 2 Overall Need a Signal-Caller Who's a High Flyer, not a Low Hanger

Jets Sign Free Agent O-Lineman Corey Levin

Tennessee 6th-Rounder Played for Titans in '18, Then Spent Time on Denver, Chicago & New England Rosters

Jets Re-Sign S Bennett Jackson

GM Joe Douglas Retains Another Veteran Safety 

Where Are They Now: Lonnie Young

Catch Up with the Former Free Safety

Notebook | Cornerbacks Patrick Surtain, Jaycee Horn, Caleb Farley and Greg Newsome Step to Front

On Offense, Alabama's Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith Display Their Many Talents

GM Joe Douglas Says 'It's a Fair Assessment' Jets Will Take QB at No. 2

The Green & White Now Have 21 Picks Over the Next Two NFL Drafts 

Jets' Joe Douglas: Sam Darnold Trade Decision 'Best for All Parties'

'Sam's a Stud,' but GM Adds It Was Best to 'Hit the Reset Button' with Carolina Deal & Drafting QB at 2nd Overall

Jets Acquire Three Draft Picks from the Carolina Panthers in Exchange for QB Sam Darnold

Package Includes Second-Round and Fourth-Round Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | Which Non-QB Do Jets Select at No. 2 Overall?

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks Has Joe Douglas Adding to OL with Oregon's Penei Sewell

What Do You Think About the Recent NFL Trades and Their Impact on the Jets' Draft?

GM Joe Douglas Signed Edge Rusher Carl Lawson, WR Corey Davis, LB Jarrad Davis and More

Jets Draft Preview | Interior Defensive Lineman Could Complement the Incumbents

An opportunity to build depth around Quinnen Williams, Folorunso Fatukasi and Co.

How Robert Saleh Was a Part of Dan Feeney's Decision to Sign with the Jets

Chargers' Former OL Played LG, C and RG in Four Seasons
All News

Latest Podcasts

LISTEN | Carl Lawson's Role on the Jets Defense (4/2)

LISTEN | The New YorkHer Podcast: Ep. 19 with Former Jets Owner Helen Dillon

LISTEN | LB Jarrad Davis' Role on the Jets Defense (3/30)

More Podcasts
Advertising

Jets Programming

More on Jets Programming
My Jets Account
Season Tickets
Group Tickets
Single Game Tickets
Suite Partnerships
NFL Ticket Exchange
Advertising

Follow Us

facebook
instagram
snapchat
twitter
youtube
email
Sign Up for Exclusive News and Offers
Advertising