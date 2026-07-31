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Jets Sign WR Cam Camper

Club Also Waived/Injured WR Gee Scott

Jul 31, 2026 at 03:30 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Cam Camper 1
Associated Press / Butch Dill

The Jets have signed WR Cam Camper and waived/injured wideout Gee Scott.

Camper (6-3, 198), who was born in Willingboro, NJ, was a college teammate of Jets rookie WR Omar Cooper at Indiana in 2022-23. Camper most recently played for former Jets TE Anthony Becht's Orlando Storm in the UFL, hauling in 25 receptions (17 resulted in first downs) for 366 yards and 3 TDs. In three collegiate seasons with IU and Boise State (2024), Camper had 121 receptions, 1,757 yards receiving  (14.5 per) and 17 TDs. Camper, who started his college trek at Trinity Valley Community College, signed as an undrafted free agent with Jacksonville in 2025 and was released last August.

Scott (6-3, 238), who signed with Jets on June 4, spent time on both the New England Patriots' and Washington Commanders' practice squads last year and was released from the Commanders in January. In five seasons with the Buckeyes from 2020-24, Scott, played TE, appearing in 48 games and had 47 career receptions for 393 yards and 4 TDs. An undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, Scott (6-3, 243) initially signed with the Patriots on May 9, 2025.

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