Jets Sign WR Cam Camper

The Jets have signed WR Cam Camper and waived/injured wideout Gee Scott.

Camper (6-3, 198), who was born in Willingboro, NJ, was a college teammate of Jets rookie WR Omar Cooper at Indiana in 2022-23. Camper most recently played for former Jets TE Anthony Becht's Orlando Storm in the UFL, hauling in 25 receptions (17 resulted in first downs) for 366 yards and 3 TDs. In three collegiate seasons with IU and Boise State (2024), Camper had 121 receptions, 1,757 yards receiving (14.5 per) and 17 TDs. Camper, who started his college trek at Trinity Valley Community College, signed as an undrafted free agent with Jacksonville in 2025 and was released last August.