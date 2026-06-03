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Jets Sign Kicker Jason Sanders 

Team Waives WR Da’Quan Felton and Kicker Younghoe Koo

Jun 03, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

Sanders 1
Associated Press

The Jets have signed K Jason Sanders and waived WR Da'Quan Felton and K Younghoe Koo.

Sanders, who missed the 2025 season due to a hip injury, signed with the crosstown Giants in March and was released on June 2. A seventh-round pick (No. 229 overall) of Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft, the New Mexico product ranks No. 3 in Dolphins franchise history with 826 points. His 84.6% field-goal percentage is the highest (minimum 50 attempts) in team annals, and his 221 field goals are second only to Olindo Mare. In 2024, Sanders established a new team mark with 27 consecutive made field-goal attempts and he has connected on an NFL-high nine consecutive field goals from 50-plus yards. Named a first-team All-Pro in 2020, Sanders set a Dolphins season record with a 92.3% field-goal percentage (36 of 39).

Felton (6-5, 216) was signed last spring by the Giants but spent the season on injury reserve. Collegiately, Felton played two seasons at Virginia Tech, making 70 catches for 1,027 yards and 10 TDs. He started his collegiate career at Norfolk State where he played for three seasons (2019, 2021 and 2022). Felton led the Green and Gold in 2022 with 39 receptions for 573 yards (14.6 per) and he was named to the second-team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).

Koo was released by Atlanta after seven seasons and was later signed to the Giants' practice squad. He replaced Graham Gano in November but was later released after missing two field goals in the Giants' Week 15 loss to Washington. Koo has played in 98 games over his 8-year career and has made 85.3% of his field-goal attempts. His career-long is 59 yards.

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