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Jets Trade WR Irv Charles to Seahawks

Green & White Will Acquire a Conditional 2028 Seventh-Round Pick

May 27, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Free Agency Announcement-16x9- Irv Charles 2

The Jets have agreed to trade veteran WR Irv Charles to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2028 conditional seventh-round draft pick, pending a physical.

Charles (6-4, 219) appeared in 25 games for the Jets in 2023-24, totaling 14 special teams tackles while appearing in 450 snaps. An undrafted free agent out of Indiana (PA), Charles first signed with Jets in 2022 and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He tore his ACL in a game at Miami on Dec. 8, 2024, and then missed the 2025 campaign. Charles, 29, lined up for 53 offensive snaps with the Green & White.

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