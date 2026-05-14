Jets Sign WR Tim Patrick

The Jets have signed WR Tim Patrick and released K Will Ferrin.

Patrick (6-5, 210) appeared in 16 regular season games (3 starts) for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season and had 15 receptions for 187 yards (12.5 per) and 3 touchdowns. In 2024, Patrick played 16 games (9 starts) with the Detroit Lions and totaled 33 receptions, 394 yards (11.9 per) and 3 touchdowns.

General manager Darren Mougey was in Denver when Patrick (32) started his professional career. The Utah product, who went undrafted in 2017, signed with the Broncos and played four seasons in Denver. He recorded 191 receptions, 2,590 receiving yards (13.6 per) and 18 TDs from 2018-22. Patrick missed the 2022 and '23 campaigns due to a torn ACL and torn Achilles, respectively.