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Jets Sign WR Tim Patrick

Green & White Release K Will Ferrin

May 14, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Tim Patrick Signed 1

The Jets have signed WR Tim Patrick and released K Will Ferrin.

Patrick (6-5, 210) appeared in 16 regular season games (3 starts) for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season and had 15 receptions for 187 yards (12.5 per) and 3 touchdowns. In 2024, Patrick played 16 games (9 starts) with the Detroit Lions and totaled 33 receptions, 394 yards (11.9 per) and 3 touchdowns.

General manager Darren Mougey was in Denver when Patrick (32) started his professional career. The Utah product, who went undrafted in 2017, signed with the Broncos and played four seasons in Denver. He recorded 191 receptions, 2,590 receiving yards (13.6 per) and 18 TDs from 2018-22. Patrick missed the 2022 and '23 campaigns due to a torn ACL and torn Achilles, respectively.

Ferrin (6-3, 175) signed with the Jets as a undrafted free agent at the start of May. Ferrin kicked for BYU for the last 3 seasons after beginning his career at Boise State. During his time with the Cougars he made 58-of-71 field-goal attempts and led the Big 12 in field goals made the last 2 seasons.

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