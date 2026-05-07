Jets Designate DL Paschal Ekeji as Exempt International Player on Roster

The Jets have designated DL Paschal Ekeji as their exempt / international player (International Pathway Program). The club also waived OL Gus Hartwig and S Chris Smith II.

Ekeji (6-4, 230), who was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Nov. 27, agreed to a reserve/future contract on Jan. 5. The former rugby star holds citizenship in three nations and was one of 13 players from 12 countries selected as part the NFL's IPP Program class. In the summer of 2022, Ekeji was one of 49 participants from five countries -- Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal and the Democratic Republic of the Congo -- in the first NFL Africa Camp. Born in the southern Africa country of Lesotho, Ekeji played rugby for Grey College in Bloemfontein and later attended Stellenbosch University in the Western Cape province of South Africa. He most recently played with the Sharks, a southern African professional rugby team.

Hartwig (6-5, 312), a UDFA out of Purdue who signed with the Jets last May, was waived/injured last year July 29, and came off that list in February. He started 45 games at center for the Boilermakers from 2021-24 after beginning his career at guard. Hartwig was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection each of his five seasons at Purdue and was a team captain in the 2024 season.