Jets Pick Up Fifth-Year Option on Edge Will McDonald IV

McDonald (6-4, 245) led the team last season with 8 sacks while becoming just the fifth Jet since 1982 – when sacks became an official NFL statistic – to register at least 8 sacks in back-to-back seasons. One of 12 players to hold an active streak of consecutive 8-plus sack campaigns, McDonald is also one of only 15 players to record back-to-back 8-plus sack seasons within their first three years in the league. He recorded a career-high 4 sacks and 9 pressures in a Week 10 win over the Browns. Over the past two years, McDonald is one of eight players who have totaled five multi-sack performances.