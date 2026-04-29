 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Presented by

Jets Pick Up Fifth-Year Option on Edge Will McDonald IV

Former First-Round Pick Posted 18.5 Sacks Over the Last 2 Seasons

Apr 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM
Author Image
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Will thumb 1

The Jets have picked up the fifth-year option on former first-round pick Will McDonald IV's rookie contract.

McDonald (6-4, 245) led the team last season with 8 sacks while becoming just the fifth Jet since 1982 – when sacks became an official NFL statistic – to register at least 8 sacks in back-to-back seasons. One of 12 players to hold an active streak of consecutive 8-plus sack campaigns, McDonald is also one of only 15 players to record back-to-back 8-plus sack seasons within their first three years in the league. He recorded a career-high 4 sacks and 9 pressures in a Week 10 win over the Browns. Over the past two years, McDonald is one of eight players who have totaled five multi-sack performances.

Against Tampa in Week 3, McDonald became the first player in franchise history to block a field goal and return it for a touchdown. The block of a 43-yard field goal attempt and subsequent 50-yard return for a score late in the fourth quarter was one of the top plays in the NFL last season.

A first-round pick (No. 15 overall) of the Jets in 2023, the Iowa State product has appeared in 47 games (29 starts) and amassed 21.5 sacks, 46 TFL and 3 FF.

Related Content

news

Jets Trade Up in Round 6 of the 2026 NFL Draft

Green & White Acquire Pick 188 in Round 6 From Seattle for Two Selections

news

Jets Trade Up in Round 4 of the 2026 NFL Draft

Green & White Acquire Pick 110 in Round 4 and Pick 199 in Round 6

news

Jets Trade Down in Round 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

Green & White Acquire Pick No. 50 (Round 2) and No. 128 (Round 4)

news

Jets Trade Up to Pick 30 in the 2026 NFL Draft

Green & White Swap 33rd and 179th Picks for 49ers Selection to Move Back into Round 1

news

Jets Re-Sign RB Kene Nwangwu

Explosive Returner Stays with the Green & White

news

Jets Trade QB Justin Fields to Kansas City Chiefs

Green & White Acquire 2027 Sixth-Round Pick

news

Jets Re-Sign OT Chukwuma Okorafor

Nine-Year Veteran Joined the Green & White in 2025

news

Jets Re-Sign S Andre Cisco

Veteran DB Joined the Green & White in 2025

news

Jets Sign K Cade York

LSU Product Was Cleveland's Fourth-Round Pick in 2022

news

Jets Sign G Dylan Parham

Veteran OL Was a Third-Round Draft Selection of Las Vegas Raiders in 2022

news

Jets Re-Sign LB Mykal Walker

Six-Year Veteran Played in 14 Games for the Green & White Last Season

Advertising