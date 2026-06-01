Jets Sign LB Chase Wilson and WR Da'Quan Felton 

The Jets have signed LB Chase Wilson and WR Da'Quan Felton. The club also waived K Lenny Krieg and waived/injured LB Kobe King.

Wilson (6-1, 230) was a tryout player at the Jets' rookie minicamp. As a redshirt senior with West Virginia last season, Wilson totaled 46 tackles (24 solo), 4.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 INTs and 2 PD over 11 games. Wilson began his collegiate career at Colorado State, appearing in 42 games with the Rams from 2020-24 while amassing 234 tackles (121 solo), 14 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 INTs, 7 PD, 2 FR and 1 FF.

Felton (6-5, 213) initially signed with the crosstown Giants last spring and was waived with an injury designation in August. After spending the year on injured reserve, Felton was waived in April. He played collegiately at Virginia Tech in 2023-24, catching 70 balls for 1,027 yards (14.7/rec) and had 10 TDs. Beginning his career at Norfolk State, Felton, a Portsmouth, VA, native, had 67 receptions for 1,065 yards (15.9 per) and 9 TDs in 23 games over three seasons (2019, 2021 and 2022) with the Green & Gold.

Krieg, a Berlin, Germany, native, signed a reserve/futures contract with the Jets on Jan. 12 and was on the field for rookie minicamp and a couple of early OTA sessions. Krieg, who participated in the 2025 NFL Combine after joining the league's International Pathway Program, signed a deal with the Atlanta Falcons last March and nailed a 57-yard field goal against the Lions in preseason action. He was waived in August and signed to the Falcons' practice squad. Krieg has also played professionally overseas with the Berlin Adler (2022) and Stuttgart Surge (2023-24).