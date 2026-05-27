Jets Sign OL Courtland Ford; Waive LB Kendrick Blackshire

The Jets have signed rookie OL Courtland Ford and waived LB Kendrick Blackshire.

Ford (6-6, 315) played in 46 games and made 25 starts over five seasons at USC (2020-22), Kentucky (2023-24) and UCLA (2025). Last season with the Bruins, Ford started 11 games at left tackle. Beginning his collegiate career with the crosstown Trojans, Ford played in 20 games and made 12 starts (11 at LT) over three seasons at USC. He also played in 15 games for the Wildcats. The Peoria, IL native graduated from Kentucky with a degree in communications.