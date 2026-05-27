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Jets Sign OL Courtland Ford; Waive LB Kendrick Blackshire

The Jets have signed rookie OL Courtland Ford and waived LB Kendrick Blackshire.

May 27, 2026 at 04:10 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Courtland Ford and waived LB Kendrick Blackshire
Associated Press

The Jets have signed rookie OL Courtland Ford and waived LB Kendrick Blackshire.

Ford (6-6, 315) played in 46 games and made 25 starts over five seasons at USC (2020-22), Kentucky (2023-24) and UCLA (2025). Last season with the Bruins, Ford started 11 games at left tackle. Beginning his collegiate career with the crosstown Trojans, Ford played in 20 games and made 12 starts (11 at LT) over three seasons at USC. He also played in 15 games for the Wildcats. The Peoria, IL native graduated from Kentucky with a degree in communications.

Blackshire (6-1, 230) was one of 12 undrafted free agents who signed with the Jets in May. He played five seasons in college, two at UTSA and three at Alabama. Blackshire appeared in 27 games for the Crimson Tide and posted 25 tackles and 2 TFL before transferring. Last season with the Roadrunners, he started 11 games and totaled 48 tackles, a sack and a pick-6 against Rice.

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