Jets Sign First-Round Draft Pick TE Kenyon Sadiq to Rookie Contract

The Jets have signed TE Kenyon Sadiq, the No. 16 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Sadiq, who played in college at Oregon, was the middle of the Green & White's three first-round picks this year. At No. 2, the Jets drafted Texas Tech edge David Bailey. Toward the end of the first round, GM Darren Mougey executed his first trade of this draft, obtaining the No. 30 selection from San Francisco for later picks to add Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr.. to an offense overseen by new OC Frank Reich.

"Sadiq was a player that, obviously we studied, spent a lot of time on and valued as an offensive weapon and when he was there it was really a no-brainer for us, just to add another weapon to the offense," Mougey said. "And Frank's got a great vision for the player and how we can use him in multiple ways and get in 12-personnel [2 TEs on the field at the same time], and do different things and just use him as another weapon and make it tough on the defense."

Scouts and coaches took notice at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February when Sadiq, 21, ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, the fastest time recorded by a TE at the combine in more than 20 years and a swift time for a man of his imposing size (6-3, 241). With the Ducks last season, Sadiq caught 51 passes for 560 yards (11 per catch), 8 for TDs and was named a second-team All-American.

Sadiq, who can play as a traditional tight end, out wide or even coming out of the backfield, last year set the school's tight end record for receptions (51) while catching 8 TD passes to lead all FBS tight ends and was named a second-team All-American.