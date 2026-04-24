Jets Trade Down in Round 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Jets have executed their second trade of the 2026 NFL Draft. When they were on the clock with the 12th pick of Round 2, the 44th of the night, they sent that selection to Detroit for the Lions' second-round pick, 50th overall, plus the Lions' fourth-round pick (via Houston), 128th overall.

General manager Darren Mougey shifted directions in his trade vehicle with this deal. The Jets moved back into the first round at 30th overall, sending their 33rd and 179th selections to San Francisco, to select Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr.