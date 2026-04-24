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Jets Trade Down in Round 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

Green & White Acquire Pick No. 50 (Round 2) and No. 128 (Round 4)

Apr 24, 2026 at 07:55 PM
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Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

TRADE-16X9

The Jets have executed their second trade of the 2026 NFL Draft. When they were on the clock with the 12th pick of Round 2, the 44th of the night, they sent that selection to Detroit for the Lions' second-round pick, 50th overall, plus the Lions' fourth-round pick (via Houston), 128th overall.

General manager Darren Mougey shifted directions in his trade vehicle with this deal. The Jets moved back into the first round at 30th overall, sending their 33rd and 179th selections to San Francisco, to select Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr.

The trade with the 49ers dropped the Jets to eight selections, but this trade with the Lions moves them back up to nine. They have the 50th pick tonight, plus five picks on Saturday — three fourth-rounders (Nos. 103, 128 and 140) and two seventh-rounders (Nos. 228 and 242).

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