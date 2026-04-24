Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq: 'I Play Fast and I Play Hard'

HC Aaron Glenn noted that with Sadiq, Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert, the Jets' offense under the direction of OC Reich is going to shape up as versatile, aggressive and opportunistic.

"We're going to be able to dictate as far as the defense is concerned on what are you going to play," Glenn said. "Are you going to be in base, are you going to be in nickel? And he brings that value to us. Man, there are so many positions that he can play for us that's going to make us be able to open up the offense and Frank has a really, really good vision for this player. I'm looking forward to going against this player during training camp, so it'll be fun."

Reich is likely to employ a lot of "12" personnel, with a running back, a pair of TEs and two WRs. Last season with Oregon, Sadiq took 59% of the offensive snaps in the slot, a position that gives him a huge advantage against smaller defensive backs in the run or pass game.

At the end of the media session, Sadiq coolly and candidly responded to a question few pass catchers ever want to entertain: What about those 6 dropped passes?