For Run-Stopping DL David Onyemata, 'It's About Taking Pride in the Little Details'

Reunited with Two Mentors

Two of the most influential are with him on the Jets, whom he joined as an unrestricted free agent in March.

HC Aaron Glenn was just starting out as a full-fledged position coach with New Orleans in '16. Even though AG was the DBs coach there through '20, he and Onyemata bonded.

"Usually after practice, I went to chill in the defensive meeting room, and he was there every time," Onyemata recalled of his initial interactions with Glenn. "Being a rookie, a guy from Canada, you still don't know much about the league He had experienced it, he had played in the league. At that point, he was coaching, and we would just chop it up in regards to what's going on. His advice to me was to just keep going. Those words of encouragement went a long way,"

The other power behind Onyemata is Demario Davis. A Jets linebacker for the third time, Davis joined the Saints in 2018 and stayed for eight seasons, the first five playing behind Onyemata.