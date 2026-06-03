For Run-Stopping DL David Onyemata, 'It's About Taking Pride in the Little Details'

Jets fans don't know much yet about the travels of David Onyemata, who came to the NFL by way of Nigeria to Winnipeg in Canada, then to the NFC South for a decade.
But to be sure, a lot of NFL interior offensive linemen, running backs and O-coordinators were quite aware of him whenever they tried to run against New Orleans from 2016-22 and Atlanta for the past three seasons.
"It's about taking pride in the little details," Onyemata told NYJets.com senior reporter Eric Allen of the start to his growing reputation as an interior run defender with the Saints. "Over the years I was fortunate to have someone like [Saints DL coach] Ryan Nielsen early in my career, and he helped me with those details. Everybody bought into it, and once you start seeing the results, it's like why go back to anything else?"
Onyemata (6-4, 310) didn't start playing football until he got to the University of Manitoba and wanted to stay busy in his free time. He spent his entire first season for the Bisons dropping into his stance on the sideline while his teammates ran plays at practice. He gave up Canadian football rules for U.S. rules when the Saints picked him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. Understandably, he is very generous with his praise for his NFL influencers.
Reunited with Two Mentors
Two of the most influential are with him on the Jets, whom he joined as an unrestricted free agent in March.
HC Aaron Glenn was just starting out as a full-fledged position coach with New Orleans in '16. Even though AG was the DBs coach there through '20, he and Onyemata bonded.
"Usually after practice, I went to chill in the defensive meeting room, and he was there every time," Onyemata recalled of his initial interactions with Glenn. "Being a rookie, a guy from Canada, you still don't know much about the league He had experienced it, he had played in the league. At that point, he was coaching, and we would just chop it up in regards to what's going on. His advice to me was to just keep going. Those words of encouragement went a long way,"
The other power behind Onyemata is Demario Davis. A Jets linebacker for the third time, Davis joined the Saints in 2018 and stayed for eight seasons, the first five playing behind Onyemata.
"It's a great feeling knowing he's going to play freely in the back, he'll make the plays and you'll make the plays as well," Onyemata said of tag-teaming with Davis. "The proof is in the pudding. It's a testament to all the things that we did, the attention to details, knowing exactly what it takes to get in situations, third-and-long situations where you can pin your ears back and go. Taking pride in it in, whatever situation you're in, just playing ball and having fun."
See the Jets players back on the field for the second week of optional OTA practices.
'He Makes a Noticeable Difference'
Double-D repaid Onyemata's compliment with interest.
"I don't want to make a preposterous statement, because I've played with a lot of guys, but he's easily. top five, one of the best run defenders I've ever played with," Davis said. "He makes a noticeable difference in the game. And our time with the Saints, every year that he was on our roster we were in the top five on defense in the league in almost every category. You can go back and check that track record."
We did, and Davis gets an A in archival studies. The duo's first four seasons as Saints, New Orleans' run defense finished second in 2018, fourth, fourth and fourth in '21, and was first for the four years combined in rush yards allowed per game and per carry. Some key Saints stats and rankings combined for three different timeframes:
|Saints' DEF Category
|2018-21, Stat / NFL Rank
|2020-22, Stat / NFL Rank
|2018-22, Stat / NFL Rank
|Rush Yards/Attempt
|3.85 / 1st
|4.06 / 4th
|4.01 / 2nd
|Rush Yards/Game
|89.8 / 1st
|106.2 / 6th
|98.2 / 2nd
|Total Yards/Game
|346.9 / 7th
|332.2 / 3rd
|343.7 / 5th
|Points/Game
|21.0 / 5th
|20.3 / 4th
|20.9 / 4th
There are no guarantees for the Jets with these two defensive difference-makers on board. After all, Onyemata is 33 and entering his 11th NFL season while Davis is 37 and in his 15th season.
But far from winding down their careers, both continue to trend upward. Davis has missed just two games in his storied career and has set career highs in tackles the past two seasons, last year charting 143 takedowns. Onyemata logged his second 17-start pro campaign, last year with the Falcons. and also set a career mark with 62 tackles.
Further Fortifying the Rushing D
A number of others on the Jets' front-line roster could join in the fun and help improve on last year's 29th-ranked run defense (23rd in yards/attempt allowed). Among the candidates is T'Vondre Sweat, who at 6-4, 366 was a huge addition in a trade with Tennessee. WR Adonai Mitchell, who played with Sweat at Texas in 2023, said admiringly: "He's a big old dude, man."
Harrison Phillips, Jowon Briggs and Mazi Smith are among the veteran returnees. Rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. was a fourth-round pick, just as Onyemata was. And Davis joins top-tackling Jamien Sherwood in the 'backer brigade.
"It's a saying I've always heard: The football gods will snatch it away from you the moment you stop trying, so you've just got to keep building," Onyemata said about the offseason construction of this new green wall. "Right now we're just building what we want to be. It's still early, we don't have the pads on yet. We're just licking our chops, getting ready to hit somebody for real.
"And we're looking to bring the fan base along for a great year."