Jets' Breece Hall Included In ESPN's Top 10 Running Backs List 

With Braelon Allen back healthy after spraining his MCL last season and Isaiah Davis, the Jets will have several playmakers in the backfield. Frank Reich's offensive system has impressed and Hall believes head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey have put him in a position to be himself and "really flourish."

"Just seeing that let me know that, OK, we're really trying to build something here and AG always telling me that I'm his guy, so him always instilling that confidence in me or telling me that he has that confidence in me and the confidence I have in myself is very big," Hall said. "It definitely meant a lot for me, because they showed me and told me that they wanted me to be a part of this thing, so I'm definitely happy to be here."