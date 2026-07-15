Jets' Breece Hall Included In ESPN's Top 10 Running Backs List 

Before training camp starts ESPN is ranking the top 10 players at each position. ESPN conducted surveys with league executives, coaches and scouts to create the rankings and Breece Hall was included in their top 10 running backs list — last year he was an honorable mention.
"[Hall is a] 'True three-down back, creates as a runner and can play in the passing game with good hands,'" an NFL executive told ESPN. "'He's a big back with the ability to create on his own with good body control and is strong through contact.'"
In the 2025 season, Hall rushed for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his NFL career, becoming the first Jet to do so since Chris Ivory in 2015. As a dual-threat RB, in addition to his 4 rushing TDs, Hall hauled in 36 receptions for 350 yards and a TD.
As he prepares for his fifth NFL season, Hall said the mental side of his game has improved the most.
"I feel like I can play with a lot more of an accelerated vision now, just kind of expecting what's going on," Hall said during minicamp. "Talking to my coaches, they said I've been a lot better in getting to my attack points and getting to good leverage in my pass pros in walkthroughs and everything."
With Braelon Allen back healthy after spraining his MCL last season and Isaiah Davis, the Jets will have several playmakers in the backfield. Frank Reich's offensive system has impressed and Hall believes head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey have put him in a position to be himself and "really flourish."
Hall signed a multi-year contract extension in May.
"Just seeing that let me know that, OK, we're really trying to build something here and AG always telling me that I'm his guy, so him always instilling that confidence in me or telling me that he has that confidence in me and the confidence I have in myself is very big," Hall said. "It definitely meant a lot for me, because they showed me and told me that they wanted me to be a part of this thing, so I'm definitely happy to be here."