 Skip to main content
Advertising

Demario Davis' 3rd Jets Tour: LB on a Mission

Jamien Sherwood & Crew Welcome Veteran, Who Returns 'Very Clear on Vision'

Jul 13, 2026 at 08:10 AM
Author Image
John Pullano

DIGITAL MEDIA ASSISTANT

Demario 1

One in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2026 Yearbook, which will be published this summer.

The Jets' young and promising linebacker corps received an injection of veteran leadership with the return of Demario Davis in free agency this offseason.

This will be Davis's third stint with the Jets. The 15th-year veteran was drafted by the Green & White in the third round of the 2012 draft, spent four years with New York, signed with the Browns in 2016 and returned in 2017.

"Leaving a few years ago, I felt the mission personally here was a little incomplete," Davis said. "This is my third time around, but this time I come back very different, very purposeful, very clear on vision, on who I am."

Davis departed again from the Jets in 2018 and signed with New Orleans, where he spent the past eight seasons and earned two Pro Bowl nods and All-Pro recognition five times, including as a first-teamer in 2019.

"This wasn't a happenstance situation," Davis said about his return to the Jets. "This was a choice, knowing who I am and what I am called to be. I know what I'm stepping into this time around. I know what I'm bringing into a locker room. I know I play the game at an elite level. I know every year I'm trying to play better than the prior year."

Davis will play alongside veterans Jamien Sherwood, Marcelino McCrary-Ball and promising second-year backer Kiko Mauigoa. A big change will be the departure of Quincy Williams, a Jet the past five seasons, in free agency.

Sherwood, in his second season as a starter since he was drafted in 2021, is the only player in the NFL to record 150-plus tackles in each of the last two seasons. He was named team MVP in 2024 and finished fourth among all defenders in total snaps played in 2025.

Mauigoa appeared in 12 games (eight starts) as a rookie and recorded 45 tackles. McCrary-Ball, a special teams captain last fall, battled injuries in appearing in just 5 games. Mykal Walker played in 14 games (five starts), and he and Kobe King were special teams mainstays.

"Demario's reputation precedes him so much that I am excited to have him here as well as all the guys," defensive coordinator Brian Duker said. "We are going to be very multiple and be sure to get the best players out there."

Related Content

news

Jets 2026 Training Camp Preview | Young and Hungry Offensive Line Has 'No Weak Link'

Young Bookend Tackles Highlight a Group That Welcomes LG Dylan Parham

news

PFF: Jets Austin McNamara Has 'Clear Path to Becoming One of the League's Most Effective Punters'

In 2025, McNamara Averaged 46.7 Yards Per Punt

news

ESPN Tabs Jets DT T'Vondre Sweat as a 'Breakout Candidate'

Writer Ben Solak: 'A Preposterously Talented Athlete'

news

Jets' Offseason Moves 'Set the Stage for a Better Future'

NFL.com Writer Gives Green & White A- Grade, Tops in AFC East

news

Jets Defensive Line Growing Into Formidable Unit

Coordinator Brian Duker: 'I Think We've Got a Lot of Good Players Up Front'

news

Fullback Andrew Beck Finds Special Teams 'Awesome'

Versatile Veteran Preparing for Year 2 With the Jets

news

After Nine Years, David Harris Returns to 1 Jets Drive

The Former LB Gives His Family a Tour of the Facility: 'This Is Always Home'

news

Jets Flag Elite Players Strike Gold Representing Team USA at Junior International Cup

Myla Ramos and Kaitlyn Richards Won on 15U Girls Team | Coach Jesse Marrow was an Assistant for 15U Boys Team

news

Jets Fans Will Have Seven Opportunities to Watch the Team at Training Camp

Attendance to Be Limited Due to Ongoing Facility Renovations; Training Camp LIVE Will Stream Throughout the Summer

news

Stock Up: Jets Receiver Adonai Mitchell Is Turning Heads

Among a Group of 10 'Potential Risers' According to NFL.com

news

Jets Offensive Line Still Young and Growing

Darren Mougey: 'I Feel Good' About Key Unit, Which Returns 4 of 5 Starters

Advertising