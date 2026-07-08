After Nine Years, David Harris Returns to 1 Jets Drive

"Being able to play 10 years for a franchise has been a huge blessing for me," Harris said. "I never thought I would be able to play that long before I came to the NFL and just the memories, the players and coaches had an impact on me and the memories I keep with me to this day."

He said it's hard to miss playing football when the physical aspect of it is so taxing, but those moments in the locker room are what Harris yearns for.

"You don't get that [camaraderie] anywhere else but the locker room," Harris said. "[My teammates] made coming to work a blast. You'd look forward to coming to work because you know that the personalities in that locker room would keep everything going, keep spirits up and you all try and fight and strive for the same goal."

Now Harris' goal is a little different — he wants to run a marathon in under four hours.