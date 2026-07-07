Stock Up: Jets Receiver Adonai Mitchell Is Turning Heads

Wilson missed most of last season with a knee injury and his return, in addition to the signing of Smith and the drafting of Indiana star Omar Cooper Jr. and Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq gives the Jets' OC Frank Reich tantalizing opportunities to open up the passing attack.

"What doesn't kill me makes me stronger," said Mitchell during the offseason. "I just work on attacking everything, attacking every day. I'm not really worried about the circumstances but more worried about how I make my circumstances and how I make the best out of each and every day. I would say that just comes with it."

Jets HC Aaron Glenn has made it clear that the coaching staff has plans for Mitchell and see him as a valuable part of the offense in his first full season with the club.

"He's here for a reason, and sometimes when these trades happen, people think that he's a throw-in, but he was never a throw-in," Glenn said. "He was a guy that we wanted. Listen, we watched him coming out of college. He's actually from my hometown. He went to high school with my daughter, so I've known about this player for a while, so for him to be able to be a part of the trade, to be a part of what we're building, again, he's a true X receiver [on the side of the field opposite the tight end]. He has good speed, he can win one-on-one, so man, I just look forward to seeing him progress and being a huge part of what we're doing."

With the acquisition of a veteran quarterback in Smith, Mitchell said that they've already been fast developing a strong rapport that should carry into the regular season.