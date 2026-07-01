Don't Call It a Comeback: Karl Dunbar Leads Revamped Defensive Line

"I think everybody has a different body type, style, and his is working for him and I love big men," Dunbar said of Sweat. "I remember my coach telling me back in the day, 'Big men are like pretty women; there's not a lot of them, but everyone wants them.'"

Not long after the trade for Sweat, the Jets added another key interior piece with the free agent signing of DL David Onyemata. Linebacker Demario Davis, a teammate of Onyemata's in New Orleans, called DO one of the best run defenders he's played with.

"I think David is a really good part of the puzzle that we need here," Dunbar said. "He's a mature guy, he's an athletic guy and he does a good job. I think having that veteran experience along with him and Harry (Harrison Phillips) is going to really help that group."

In addition to the fortified middle, the Jets selected the best pass rusher in the 2026 Draft Class. David Bailey, the Texas Tech product who was taken No. 2 overall, is listed as an edge and will play both from a stand-up position and with his hand in the dirt.

"I think he is a good athlete; he's bursty, he can get off, he's smart, and that's all we see because we don't have pads on," Dunbar said. "He does a great job of taking notes, studying, and preparing for the next day's work. I think that's the thing being a Stanford grad and understanding that the quicker he learns things, the more we can give him, and I think that's been great for us."

Dunbar, who is entering his 20th season coaching in the NFL, was asked if he believes he is a better coach the second time around with the Green & White.