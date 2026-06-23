Jets' Marcelino McCrary-Ball Extra Motivated After Indiana FB National Championship

"Obviously, I was there before they won the championship, but I was in the mix of how to get this going," McCrary-Ball said. "You know, I started my journey in San Francisco [as an undrafted free agent] and they were playoff bound pretty much every year so I'm a sponge in a sense of like I saw what it took…I don't want to be a part of just seeing what it takes, I want to be a part of doing it."

McCrary-Ball was named a special teams captain prior to the 2025 regular season. However, after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3, McCrary-Ball played in five games and made 23 tackles while appearing in 120 special teams snaps and 106 defensive snaps.

"It was a tough battle to kind of navigate through during the season," McCrary-Ball said. "It was a lot that I earned that season, you know, making the team, being captain and whatever else that came that year, and to be hit with the injury was tough because it was just hard not to feel like I'm letting people down."

That was enough motivation to attack the offseason with the mindset "to prepare for the next day."

"With hydration, for example, you're hydrating for tomorrow, not for right now," McCrary-Ball said. "Just taking care of my body and being prepared for the next fight."

When training camp rolls opens and the competitiveness at 1 Jets Drive heats up, McCrary-Ball plans to show up with energy.