Jets Practice Report | WR Isaiah Williams Shines, Defense Delivers During Saturday Scrimmage

At the end of Saturday's practice, which featured scrimmage-like conditions, rookie QB Cade Klubnik did not have favorable odds during the two-minute drill. Facing a third-and-21 from deep inside their own territory, Klubnik and the offense remained confident.
"Here's what I heard from the offense guys, 'Man, let's go score,' " HC Aaron Glenn said. "It doesn't matter what the score is, it doesn't matter who we play, it doesn't matter where we play, guys we always got to have that mentality and I love it. And that tells me a lot about where we're going as a team."
WR Isaiah Williams ran a deep route down the middle of the field, and Klubnik's pass found him streaking pass two defenders. The 66-yard connection was not the only explosive play delivered by Williams.
The Jets started practice with the offense on its own 35-yard line. After moving the ball to the plus-36, QB Geno Smith took a shot toward the end zone. Williams ran up the middle, with CB Brandon Stephens and S Minkah Fitzpatrick closing in. Fitzpatrick got a hand on the ball, but Williams was still able to haul it in for the TD.
"Players like that demand respect, they demand reps," Glenn said about Williams. "It's no surprise to anybody, coaches, players that he operates the way he operates. I think what makes him such a special player, because I guess from the outside in, everybody looks at him as a special teams player. But man, there's room for him in our offense."
Multiple Sacks and a Belton INT
While Geno Smith started 5 of 5 with the early TD in the first team period, the defense didn't make it easy the rest of the way. Smith finished 12 of 21 and was frequently under duress.
"They executed exactly the way I wanted them to execute," Glenn said. "The pressures were really, really good, our guys were dialed in."
Center Josh Myers said Glenn is "certainly not" afraid to send pressure. On drives started at the plus-25, Smith was sacked three times in 9 plays. Rookies David Bailey and Darrell Jackson Jr. forced losses of 7 and 8 yards, respectively.
Minkah Fitzpatrick also got to the backfield for a sack and the offense had 3 threes-and-out in that team period.
On Cade Klubnik's second team rep, he threw to Isaiah Williams in traffic and was intercepted by S Dane Belton.
Belton, who signed with the Jets in free agency after four years across town with the Giants, made several stops on defense. He is expected to be a core special teams player for coordinator Chris Banjo.
"It's really good to see what he's able to put on tape and how he's able to bring guys along with him as well with just the standard that he holds himself to," Banjo said. "You see a real competitive guy, right? A guy that doesn't really like to take no for an answer and it shows on tape."
See the Jets players on the field during Saturday's scrimmage at 1 Jets Drive.
Cleaning Up Mistakes
Some of the offense's faltering moments can be attributed to penalties.
"That's the discipline part that we got to get out of and a lot of that happened towards the end of practice and when I think about that, just right off the top, is the part that we got tired," Glenn said. "Once you get fatigued, mentally things start to get jumbled. We got to do a better job with that."
In one instance, RB Breece Hall rushed into the end zone but the score was called back because of a holding penalty.
"I'm glad we had this type of practice, I'm glad the heat was out there and I'm glad that we had the refs out there," Glenn said. "Those guys did a really good job of, man, listen, it's a game and call it like you see it."
Josh Myers said some of the delay of game errors were because of late exits from the huddle during longer cadences but it's nothing that can't be fixed.
"Good in a lot of areas, but not so good in some others," Myers said about the offense's performance overall. "But that's what this time of year is for, working out some of the penalties and things like that."
Jetcetera
Rookie David Bailey looked like he rolled his ankle toward the end of practice but HC Aaron Glenn said "he'll be fine" and should be "day -to -day." Edge Kingsley Jonathan also got hurt in practice with a "thigh bruise," but Glenn also expects him to be "fine." … Glenn announced that S VJ Payne would be out three-to-four weeks with a bone bruise. … Kingsley Enagbare returned to practice after missing a couple earlier in the week.
RB Braelon Allen had a 38-yard pickup, which took the offense to the 5-yard line, after a toss in the backfield. … The offense showed some creativity with QB Geno Smith pitching the ball to RB Breece Hall in the backfield who connected with rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. in an end around run. … QB Bailey Zappe connected deep with rookie WR DT Sheffield for a TD to conclude a drive that started on their own 35-yard line. … Rookie QB Cade Klubnik found Jamaal Pritchett in the end zone for a 14-yard score. … The Jets will have two joint practices next week with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of Friday's first preseason game.