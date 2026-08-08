Jets Practice Report | WR Isaiah Williams Shines, Defense Delivers During Saturday Scrimmage

Cleaning Up Mistakes

Some of the offense's faltering moments can be attributed to penalties.

"That's the discipline part that we got to get out of and a lot of that happened towards the end of practice and when I think about that, just right off the top, is the part that we got tired," Glenn said. "Once you get fatigued, mentally things start to get jumbled. We got to do a better job with that."

In one instance, RB Breece Hall rushed into the end zone but the score was called back because of a holding penalty.

"I'm glad we had this type of practice, I'm glad the heat was out there and I'm glad that we had the refs out there," Glenn said. "Those guys did a really good job of, man, listen, it's a game and call it like you see it."

Josh Myers said some of the delay of game errors were because of late exits from the huddle during longer cadences but it's nothing that can't be fixed.