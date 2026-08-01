Jets Practice Report | Geno Smith Perfect on Back Together Saturday

Smith's other top target of the morning was WR Adonai Mitchell. The connection they started building during OTAs and minicamp is on a strong trajectory in the start of camp.

"I think that's a really good thing to where, man, Geno was picking his spots on a number of different targets and it just wasn't those two guys," Glenn said. "The backs got involved, the tight ends got involved."

Of Smith's 4 TDs, Mitchell cashed in twice. To start the third team period, Smith took a deeper shot, finding Mitchell in the back of the end zone from 25 yards out. The catch was far from easy with CB Brandon Stephens in tight coverage.

"That combination of those two guys is really starting to impress me," Glenn said. "I want to see that continue to see that continue to grow, because obviously Garrett is going to have a lot of attention. AD is going to have to win his one-on-one's which he has all the ability in the world to be able to do that."