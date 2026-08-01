Jets Practice Report | Geno Smith Perfect on Back Together Saturday

Rookie offensive lineman Anez Cooper hyped up the crowd pre-practice on Saturday as the Jets took the field at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center for Back Together Weekend.
There was plenty to cheer for with the offense cashing in for several touchdowns. The Jets shifted their focus to the red zone for team periods and 7-on-7 drills.
"I thought our offense really started off hot, did a really good job when it comes to that, and then our defense started to pick it up," head coach Aaron Glenn said after practice.
The ball didn't hit the ground once for QB Geno Smith, as he went 11 of 11 with 4 TDs in team drills.
"It's good to see that from your starter," Glenn said. "Listen, he's worked his butt off from the offseason going to the beginning of training camp of understanding exactly what we're doing."
It didn't take long for WR Garrett Wilson to get in the mix, connecting with Smith on the first two plays of the first team period and three other times throughout practice. In the second team period, Wilson hauled in a TD in the back right corner of the end zone.
Smith's other top target of the morning was WR Adonai Mitchell. The connection they started building during OTAs and minicamp is on a strong trajectory in the start of camp.
"I think that's a really good thing to where, man, Geno was picking his spots on a number of different targets and it just wasn't those two guys," Glenn said. "The backs got involved, the tight ends got involved."
Of Smith's 4 TDs, Mitchell cashed in twice. To start the third team period, Smith took a deeper shot, finding Mitchell in the back of the end zone from 25 yards out. The catch was far from easy with CB Brandon Stephens in tight coverage.
"That combination of those two guys is really starting to impress me," Glenn said. "I want to see that continue to see that continue to grow, because obviously Garrett is going to have a lot of attention. AD is going to have to win his one-on-one's which he has all the ability in the world to be able to do that."
QB Cade Klubnik connected with TE Jelani Woods for a TD and started the day 6 of 6. But the defense forced several incompletions for the rookie down the stretch with a few pass breakups.
See the Jets practicing in front of fans for the first time on Back Together Saturday at 1 Jets Drive.
Defensive Reminders
While the offense had a strong day, the defense kept up the intensity for the whole practice and generated some positive moments toward the end.
CB Qwan'tez Stiggers ended the final team period with an interception and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball had one during the 7-on-7 drills which ended practice.
"I told our defense, 'Everything is magnified defensively; mistakes and penalties are magnified for a defense in the red zone because that equates to an explosive play for the most part,' " Aaron Glenn said. "Our guys understand that. They're not playing scared at all, but we just understand the situation to where, man we've got to be on point."
Eager for Pads
Physicality is the next step the Jets will take as training camp rolls on next week, and there's no need to question if players are excited to put on the pads.
"Absolutely, are you kidding me?" DT Harrison Phillips said with a smile when asked. "I mean, the last time I got to put pads on was in January, so it's super fun. … That's my game. I want pads, I want contact, I want to feel doubles. That's the type of thing I really enjoy."
Added rookie edge rusher David Bailey: "It's always going to be an exciting time, little bit of nerves but just good overall."
Jetcetera
Jets Legends Adrian Murrell, Ray Mickens, Glenn Foley, Wayne Chrebet and Laveranues Coles attended practice. ... DT T'Vondre Sweat (hamstring), who is on the Active Non-Football Injury list, edge Joseph Ossai, who started camp on the active/PUP list, and DT Mazi Smith (hamstring) worked out with trainers to the side during practice. Edge Tyler Baron (knee, PUP list) and rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds (calf strain) remained out. … Aaron Glenn said the team is "doing a really good job of understanding the schedule and using the recovery time to make sure they take care of their bodies," and didn't have any other injuries to report. … The Jets signed DL Ben Barten, who practiced on Saturday. … Kickers Cade York and Jason Sanders were each 5 of 6 in FG attempts, each missing one kick off the right post. … Rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq had a TD in the final team period.