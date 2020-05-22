Friday, May 22, 2020 04:45 PM

Jets Free Agency Tracker

200312 Free AgencyTRACKER

Here is a roundup of the buzz surrounding Jets free agency.

The views expressed or reported below are not confirmed by any member of the New York Jets.

May 22

Report: Jets Agree to Terms with QB Joe Flacco

May 5

Report: Jets Agree to Terms with RB Frank Gore

March 31

Report: Jets Agree to Terms with QB David Fales

March 25

Report: Jets Agree to Terms with LB Patrick Onwuasor

March 24

Report: Jets Agree to Terms with WR Breshad Perriman

March 23

Report: Jets Agree to Terms with OLB Jordan Jenkins

Report: Jets Agree to Terms with LB James Burgess

March 22

Report: Jets Agree to Terms with CB Pierre Desir

March 21

Report: Jets Agree to Terms with G Greg Van Roten

Report: Jets Agree to Terms with DB Marqui Christian

Report: Jets Agree to Terms with G/C Josh Andrews

March 20

Report: Jets Agree to Terms with LB Neville Hewitt

Report: Jets Agree to Terms with CB Arthur Maulet

March 18

Report: Jets Are Re-Signing CB Brian Poole

March 17

Report: Jets Agree to Terms with G Alex Lewis

View this post on Instagram

Gotham city! I’m back!! Edit: @concass

A post shared by Alexander Lewis (@alexlewis72) on

Report: Jets Agree to Terms with Broncos C Connor McGovern

March 16

Report: Jets Agree to Terms with Seahawks T George Fant

Jets Free Agents

Jets 2020 Free Agents in Photos 

See the Top Images of the Jets Unrestricted Free Agents.

WR Robby Anderson, Unrestricted Free Agent
1 / 21

WR Robby Anderson, Unrestricted Free Agent

T Kelvin Beachum, Unrestricted Free Agent
2 / 21

T Kelvin Beachum, Unrestricted Free Agent

CB Maurice Canady, Unrestricted Free Agent
3 / 21

CB Maurice Canady, Unrestricted Free Agent

G Tom Compton, Unrestricted Free Agent
4 / 21

G Tom Compton, Unrestricted Free Agent

LB Brandon Copeland, Unrestricted Free Agent
5 / 21

LB Brandon Copeland, Unrestricted Free Agent

P Lachlan Edwards, Unrestricted Free Agent
6 / 21

P Lachlan Edwards, Unrestricted Free Agent

QB David Fales, Unrestricted Free Agent
7 / 21

QB David Fales, Unrestricted Free Agent

LB Neville Hewitt, Unrestricted Free Agent
8 / 21

LB Neville Hewitt, Unrestricted Free Agent

LB Jordan Jenkins, Unrestricted Free Agent
9 / 21

LB Jordan Jenkins, Unrestricted Free Agent

C Ryan Kalil, Unrestricted Free Agent
10 / 21

C Ryan Kalil, Unrestricted Free Agent

G Alex Lewis, Unrestricted Free Agent
11 / 21

G Alex Lewis, Unrestricted Free Agent

LB Albert McClellan, Unrestricted Free Agent
12 / 21

LB Albert McClellan, Unrestricted Free Agent

S Rontez Miles, Unrestricted Free Agent
13 / 21

S Rontez Miles, Unrestricted Free Agent

RB Ty Montgomery, Unrestricted Free Agent
14 / 21

RB Ty Montgomery, Unrestricted Free Agent

CB Brian Poole, Unrestricted Free Agent
15 / 21

CB Brian Poole, Unrestricted Free Agent

RB Bilal Powell, Unrestricted Free Agent
16 / 21

RB Bilal Powell, Unrestricted Free Agent

T Brent Qvale, Unrestricted Free Agent
17 / 21

T Brent Qvale, Unrestricted Free Agent

T Brandon Shell, Unrestricted Free Agent
18 / 21

T Brandon Shell, Unrestricted Free Agent

QB Trevor Siemian, Unrestricted Free Agent
19 / 21

QB Trevor Siemian, Unrestricted Free Agent

WR Demaryius Thomas, Unrestricted Free Agent
20 / 21

WR Demaryius Thomas, Unrestricted Free Agent

LB Paul Worrilow, Unrestricted Free Agent
21 / 21

LB Paul Worrilow, Unrestricted Free Agent

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

CB Arthur Maulet Re-Signs with Jets
news

CB Arthur Maulet Re-Signs with Jets

4th-Year Pro Scored a TD at NE, a Big-Tackle Game vs. OAK & His First Pro Pick at BUF
Jets Sign Seattle T George Fant
news

Jets Sign Seattle T George Fant

Former Western Kentucky Athlete Started 24 Games, Often in OL/TE Hybrid Role, for Seahawks
Jordan Jenkins Re-Signs with Jets
news

Jordan Jenkins Re-Signs with Jets

Former 3rd-Round Pick Has Led Team in Sacks in 2018, '19
Jets Re-Sign QB David Fales
news

Jets Re-Sign QB David Fales

Sixth-Year Veteran Backed Up Sam Darnold in 2019 
Jets Re-Sign LB James Burgess
news

Jets Re-Sign LB James Burgess

Fourth-Year Veteran Started 10 Games 2019, Led Team in TFL/No Gain
Jets Sign LB Patrick Onwuasor
news

Jets Sign LB Patrick Onwuasor

Fifth-Year Pro Has 8.5 Sacks Past Two Seasons for Ravens 
Carolina Panthers offensive guard Greg Van Roten (73) during an NFL football regular season game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 in New Orleans. The Panthers won, 33-14. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Jets' Greg Van Roten Arrived as NFL Guard Past 2 Years at Carolina

Former Panthers O-Lineman Grew Up a Jets Fan a Short Hop from Their Hofstra U. Base
Jets Sign OL Josh Andrews 
news

Jets Sign OL Josh Andrews 

Fifth-Year Veteran Played in 6 Games in 2019, 25 in Career
Jets Sign G Greg Van Roten 
news

Jets Sign G Greg Van Roten 

Sixth-Year Pro Started Past Two Seasons for Panthers; Was Named Pro Football Focus' Most Improved Player on Carolina
Jets Sign CB Pierre Desir 
news

Jets Sign CB Pierre Desir 

Seventh-Year Pro Spent Last 3 Seasons with Colts and Started 23 Games
Jets Sign WR Breshad Perriman
news

Jets Sign WR Breshad Perriman

Sixth-Year Pro Ranked Averaged 17.9 yards Per Catch Last Season 

Advertising