Jets Free Agency Tracker

Here is a roundup of the buzz surrounding Jets free agency.
May 22
Report: Jets Agree to Terms with QB Joe Flacco
May 5
Report: Jets Agree to Terms with RB Frank Gore
March 31
Report: Jets Agree to Terms with QB David Fales
March 25
Report: Jets Agree to Terms with LB Patrick Onwuasor
March 24
Report: Jets Agree to Terms with WR Breshad Perriman
March 23
Report: Jets Agree to Terms with OLB Jordan Jenkins
Report: Jets Agree to Terms with LB James Burgess
March 22
Report: Jets Agree to Terms with CB Pierre Desir
March 21
Report: Jets Agree to Terms with G Greg Van Roten
Report: Jets Agree to Terms with DB Marqui Christian
Report: Jets Agree to Terms with G/C Josh Andrews
March 20
Report: Jets Agree to Terms with LB Neville Hewitt
Report: Jets Agree to Terms with CB Arthur Maulet
March 18
Report: Jets Are Re-Signing CB Brian Poole
March 17
Report: Jets Agree to Terms with G Alex Lewis
Report: Jets Agree to Terms with Broncos C Connor McGovern
March 16
Report: Jets Agree to Terms with Seahawks T George Fant
