Jets Practice Report | Excitement Abound for Green & White on Day 1

The Jets were on the field on Wednesday as training camp officially started. The Green & White practiced in the morning with the old weight room in the backdrop as clouds cloaked the sky above the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

"Coming back to training camp is always exciting," head coach Aaron Glenn said after practice. "Coaches are excited, players are excited, the organization is excited and what we want to do, we just want to build off the momentum that we actually had in OTAs going into training camp.

"So, no slogans, no hype speeches. (We) wanted to set the tone with the players yesterday and, man, we're ready to improve and that's what we're trying to do."

It was a heavy day for the running backs for this first practice. The Jets focused on first- and second-down scenarios during their two team periods. The receivers and tight ends saw more limited targets with most of them coming in the lone 7-on-7 period.

Breece Hall, Isaiah Davis and Braelon Allen took a majority of the rushes, and some screen passes throughout the morning.

QB Geno Smith was 2 of 3 in the first team period with short completions to Davis and TE Mason Taylor. In 7-on-7 he went 4 of 5 while connecting with Garrett Wilson, rookie Omar Cooper Jr., Isaiah Williams and Arian Smith. His only incompletion during 7-on-7 was intended for Adonai Mitchell but Brandon Stephens defended the pass well.