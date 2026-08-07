Jets Practice Report | Geno Smith Finds Garrett Wilson Early and Often at Friday Practice

Smith appeared to have another explosive passing play when he delivered with anticipation to Cooper. But S Dane Belton came flying in and dislodged the ball, negating what could have been a 20+ yard gain.

Defensively, in the early stages of training camp, players aren't getting fully tackled to the ground, so understanding the difference between a tackle and missed tackle in practice is important. Defensive coordinator Brian Duker has focused on the angles and angle points of his players.

"There's plays I'll show on tape and I'll say, 'This is what a missed tackle looks like this time of year.' It's like those cutbacks, those extended arm tackles, that's not what a real tackle looks like in a game," Duker explained. "You're not just putting your arm out and making that, so don't say that's a made tackle right now, understand that's what a missed tackle looks like this time of year.