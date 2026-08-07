Jets Practice Report | Geno Smith Finds Garrett Wilson Early and Often at Friday Practice

The sun was beating down at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center during Friday morning's practice, the team's seventh of training camp. Three Jets defensive veterans had the day off, and the team practiced without pads for the 90-minute session.
Team periods focused on third-and-7-plus situations, and QB Geno Smith was accurate while connecting on 8-of-12 throws. When targeting WR Garrett Wilson, not a single ball hit the ground.
They connected five times from different distances. In the second team period, Smith found Wilson downfield where the receiver made a great catch up the middle over CB Azareye'h Thomas in coverage.
Offensive coordinator Frank Reich spoke with reporters after practice and said the entire receiver room is "a strong group."
"I feel like we can create the explosive plays that we need, right?" Reich said. "And you want to score points and win games, it comes from explosive plays from an offense standpoint, and I feel like we've got the guys up front to give us protection, create that in the run game and then those receivers G, AD [Mitchell], Coop [Omar Cooper Jr.] making the big games in the pass game."
Smith appeared to have another explosive passing play when he delivered with anticipation to Cooper. But S Dane Belton came flying in and dislodged the ball, negating what could have been a 20+ yard gain.
Defensively, in the early stages of training camp, players aren't getting fully tackled to the ground, so understanding the difference between a tackle and missed tackle in practice is important. Defensive coordinator Brian Duker has focused on the angles and angle points of his players.
"There's plays I'll show on tape and I'll say, 'This is what a missed tackle looks like this time of year.' It's like those cutbacks, those extended arm tackles, that's not what a real tackle looks like in a game," Duker explained. "You're not just putting your arm out and making that, so don't say that's a made tackle right now, understand that's what a missed tackle looks like this time of year.
"If you didn't put your body on his body and stop his momentum, you need to assume that's a missed tackle."
See the Jets players on the field for Friday's training camp practice.
Kicking Competition Update
While there were no field-goal attempts during Friday's practice, special teams coordinator Chris Banjo provided an update on the kicking battle between Cade York and Jason Sanders.
"I think they've been doing a great job, especially when they first got back in training camp hitting the ground running," Banjo said. "Little bit of adversity yesterday, but I think at this time in training camp that's pretty good to kind of see how they respond and come back on the next opportunity they have."
Banjo said "all kicks matter" between practices and preseason games.
"There are a number of different metrics that we like to use to really get a good feel of what is that we're looking for and who we feel is going to put us in the best position to win," Banjo said.
Jetcetera
Veterans Demario Davis, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Harrison Phillips were given veteran rest days and did not practice. … DL David Onyemata was back on the field after missing Thursday's practice. RB Isaiah Davis (knee), edge Kingsley Enagbare (ankle), CB Nahshon Wright (hip strain) and CB Brandon Stephens (undisclosed) did not practice. … DT T'Vondre Sweat (active non-football injury list), edge Joseph Ossai (active/PUP list) and DT Mazi Smith (hamstring) remained out. … LB Mykal Walker registered his third interception of training camp off a pass from rookie QB Cade Klubnik that was intended for TE Chase Curtis. … Klubnik was 6 of 11 in team periods. ... Rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. demonstrated his quickness after catching a short pass from Klubnik to get past a defender and turn up field for a large gain in the first team period. … Special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said S Dane Belton is a great addition: "You see a real competitive guy, right? A guy that doesn't really like to take no for an answer and it shows on the tape." … The Jets will return to practice Saturday for a workout that will include scrimmage-like conditions.