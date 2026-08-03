Jets Practice Report | Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jets Defense Shine on First Day in Pads

Jetcetera

For the first time in camp, the offensive line and defensive line faced off against each other in one-on-ones. RT Armand Membou and LG Joe Tippmann each had a pair of impressive reps. … Geno Smith technically went 2-of-5 passing in team drills but it appeared edges Will McDonald IV and rookie David Bailey may have gotten to the quarterback before a completion to WR Garrett Wilson. … Rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq is on a maintenance program and received a rest day. Sadiq, who practiced the first three days of training camp, had minor offseason hernia surgery this offseason and did not participate in OTAs … HC Aaron Glenn told reporters that DT T'Vondre Sweat, who is on the active non-football injury list; edge Joseph Ossai, who started camp on the active/PUP list; and rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds (calf strain) likely will not practice this week. "We want to be very careful with all three of those guys," Glenn said. "Listen, we have a role for all three of them. They all have to make sure of, they're in charge of that role for the most part. Listen, I'm going to be very patient with those guys." … DT Mazi Smith (hamstring) and edge Tyler Baron (knee, PUP list) did not practice. … With Sadiq out, TE Jelani Woods had his busiest day in camp, hauling in a few passes. … Although RB Breece Hall got a nice gainer up the right side on the first rep of practice, the Jets team rush defense stood out throughout. ... QB Cade Klubnik was 4 of 6 in Monday's team periods.