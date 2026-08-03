 Skip to main content
Advertising

Training Camp Practice Report

Presented by

Jets Practice Report | Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jets Defense Shine on First Day in Pads

Veteran Safety Snagged INT in Team Drills

Aug 03, 2026 at 05:30 PM
Author Image
Author Image
by Amanda Vogt & Eric Allen
2026-Practice-Report-FWB-080326

Fans weren't at practice on Monday but there was a loud roar of excitement during the first team period at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. After QB Geno Smith pitched a perfect effort Saturday, S Minkah Fitzpatrick set the tone for the defensive unit with an interception. Fitzpatrick might not be the most "boisterous guy, but the rest of the unit celebrated.

"He's a pro's pro, first and foremost," head coach Aaron Glenn said of Fitzpatrick. "He understands how to lead and he understands how to pull a guy to the side and talk with him. He's extremely smart, he loves football, and as a safety that's what you're looking for.

"Listen, I've had some good safeties in my career, and early on I like exactly where he's at."

Fitzpatrick's interception was just the start of the defense's strong performance. With the pads on for the first time this training camp, the intensity picked up with battles in the secondary and physical play in the trenches.

"I thought our competitive nature was right where we wanted it to be," Glenn said after practice. "We have three tempos when we practice, we have a jog tempo, which is really a walk-through, we have a clean-competitive tempo, we're in jerseys and just shells where I don't want anybody on the ground and today was the competitive tempo and I thought our guys did a really good job with that."

The Jets secondary had several pass breakups under gray skies as the offense battled to get an edge.

"Today was a little more slippery, so there was less room for error," CB Brandon Stephens said. "We've been competing at a high level, just going against AD [Adonai Mitchell] and Garrett [Wilson] every day. Iron sharpens iron. I'm enjoying those matchups."

Smith looked to Wilson up the middle and he initially made the catch, but Stephens broke up the pass as they fell to the ground. Later, against Mitchell, he prevented a large gain when Smith targeted him down the sideline.

"He made a couple plays today," Glenn said, referring to Stephens. "The thing is we want that to be consistent, and he knows that. Every day, if he can just continue to have that focus, I think he'll continue to improve in that aspect."

BACK IN PADS | Jets Kickoff Week 2 with First Padded Practice

See the Jets players on the field in pads for the first time during the second week of practice during 2026 training camp.

Garrett 1
1 / 90
_AW26886
2 / 90
Alex Weiss
_AW26305
3 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_DG12186
4 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_AW26290
5 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_DG12751
6 / 90
Dylan Goodman
E_DG12755
7 / 90
Dylan Goodman
E_DG12511
8 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG31585
9 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_AW25919
10 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_DG31423
11 / 90
Dylan Goodman
E_AW25989
12 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_DG11708 (1)
13 / 90
Dylan Goodman
E_DG12223
14 / 90
Dylan Goodman
E_DG12336
15 / 90
Dylan Goodman
E_DG12532
16 / 90
Dylan Goodman
E_DG12560
17 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12108
18 / 90
Dylan Goodman
E_DG12627
19 / 90
Dylan Goodman
E_DG12488
20 / 90
Dylan Goodman
E_AW25888
21 / 90
Alex Weiss
E_DG12768
22 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_AW26070
23 / 90
Alex Weiss
_DG11716
24 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG11859
25 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12179
26 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12212
27 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12235
28 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12267
29 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12336
30 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG31793
31 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12389
32 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12402
33 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12577
34 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12708
35 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12873
36 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG31252
37 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG31573
38 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG31728
39 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG31014
40 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG31023
41 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG31055
42 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG31309
43 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG31914
44 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG31370
45 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG31738
46 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG11578
47 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG11624
48 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG11695
49 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG11792
50 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG11854
51 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12091
52 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12115
53 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12186
54 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12223
55 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12228
56 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12292
57 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12319
58 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12496
59 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12534
60 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12599
61 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12612
62 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12679
63 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12774
64 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12788
65 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12878
66 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12882
67 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG12887
68 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG31949
69 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_AW14929
70 / 90
Alex Weiss
_AW14956
71 / 90
Alex Weiss
_AW14989
72 / 90
Alex Weiss
_AW15053
73 / 90
Alex Weiss
_AW15136
74 / 90
Alex Weiss
_AW15201
75 / 90
Alex Weiss
_AW15340
76 / 90
Alex Weiss
_AW26780
77 / 90
Alex Weiss
_AW15382
78 / 90
Alex Weiss
_AW15588
79 / 90
Alex Weiss
_AW15682
80 / 90
Alex Weiss
_AW15711
81 / 90
Alex Weiss
_AW15854
82 / 90
Alex Weiss
_AW15874
83 / 90
Alex Weiss
_AW15890
84 / 90
Alex Weiss
_AW26319
85 / 90
Alex Weiss
_AW26510
86 / 90
Alex Weiss
_AW26529
87 / 90
Alex Weiss
_AW26818
88 / 90
Alex Weiss
_DG31955
89 / 90
Dylan Goodman
_DG31958
90 / 90
Dylan Goodman
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Some Offensive Sparks
The offense did have some bright spots Monday with RB Breece Hall bouncing to the outside on several rushes for large gains. RB Braelon Allen also broke free for a large gain down the left sideline in the second team period.

Rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. made the best catch of the day with a sideline-tapping grab during 7-on-7 drills.

Tight ends are expected to have a large role in Frank Reich's offense and Jelani Woods was targeted the most between Geno Smith and rookie QB Cade Klubnik and made 3 receptions.

"There's a number of things that you can envision him doing for us," Glenn said . "You can split him out and let him go one-on-one with a safety, a linebacker and I'm expecting him to win that matchup."

Jetcetera
For the first time in camp, the offensive line and defensive line faced off against each other in one-on-ones. RT Armand Membou and LG Joe Tippmann each had a pair of impressive reps. … Geno Smith technically went 2-of-5 passing in team drills but it appeared edges Will McDonald IV and rookie David Bailey may have gotten to the quarterback before a completion to WR Garrett Wilson. …  Rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq is on a maintenance program and received a rest day. Sadiq, who practiced the first three days of training camp, had minor offseason hernia surgery this offseason and did not participate in OTAs … HC Aaron Glenn told reporters that DT T'Vondre Sweat, who is on the active non-football injury list; edge Joseph Ossai, who started camp on the active/PUP list; and rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds (calf strain) likely will not practice this week. "We want to be very careful with all three of those guys," Glenn said. "Listen, we have a role for all three of them. They all have to make sure of, they're in charge of that role for the most part. Listen, I'm going to be very patient with those guys." … DT Mazi Smith (hamstring) and edge Tyler Baron (knee, PUP list) did not practice. … With Sadiq out, TE Jelani Woods had his busiest day in camp, hauling in a few passes. … Although RB Breece Hall got a nice gainer up the right side on the first rep of practice, the Jets team rush defense stood out throughout. ... QB Cade Klubnik was 4 of 6 in Monday's team periods.

Related Content

news

Jets Practice Report | Geno Smith Perfect on Back Together Saturday

HC Aaron Glenn: 'That Combination of [Smith and AD Mitchell] Is Really Starting to Impress Me'

news

Jets Practice Report | Rookie David Bailey Shows Speed Off the Edge

HC Aaron Glenn Provides Insight to Training Camp Schedule

news

Jets Practice Report | Excitement Abound for Green & White on Day 1

Running Backs Receive Most of Day 1 Workload in Team Drills

news

Jets Practice Report | QB Justin Fields Leads Standout Scoring Drive During Final Training Camp Session

Defense Responds With INT; Edge Jermaine Johnson Delivers in Second Practice Back

news

Jets Practice Report | Defensive Line Reunites During Situational-Heavy Day

HC Aaron Glenn: 'It Felt Really Good' to See Edge Jermaine Johnson and DL Quinnen Williams at Practice

news

Jets-Giants Joint Practice Report | A 'Huge Building Block'

Justin Fields and Braelon Allen Delivered on the Ground; Arian Smith with the Catch of the Day; Aaron Glenn Mum on Whether Starters Will Play Saturday Night

news

Jets-Giants Joint Practice Report | Trench Battle Takes Center Stage During 'Up and Down' Day

HC Aaron Glenn: 'It Was True Improvement on Both Sides for Both Teams'

news

Jets Practice Report | Justin Fields and Offense Respond During 'Crisp' Practice

HC Aaron Glenn: 'I'm Proud of Those Guys, How They Came Out'

news

Jets Practice Report | Intensity Ramps Up During 'Dog Days of Camp'

Defense Snags Three Takeaways; Jets Legends Return to Support Former Teammate HC Aaron Glenn

news

Jets Practice Report | Reps Increase, Sauce Gardner Dominates

HC Aaron Glenn Impressed with Run Game; Defense Makes Key Red-Zone Stops

news

Jets Green & White Scrimmage Report | Justin Fields and Jets Record Ground Gains in 'Pseudo-Scrimmage'

HC Aaron Glenn: 'I Expect a Number of Good Things From Those Guys'

Advertising