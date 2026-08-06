Jets Practice Report | RB Braelon Allen Scores 3 Times, Geno Smith Remains Sharp

Always Ready

QB Geno Smith continued his strong camp, distributing the ball efficiently and delivering with accuracy.

"Guys have confidence that when the routes are stretched down the field, that he's going to let it rip," Glenn said. "They all feel like they have a chance if the ball is coming to them because he does a really good job of spreading the ball around … and when you have a quarterback that's going to dish the ball that way, you're always alert."

Smith was 7 of 11 in team periods with a touchdown each to WR Garrett Wilson and WR Adonai Mitchell. On the first team rep of the day, Wilson ran a crossing route against CB Brandon Stephens and Smith placed the ball in the back right corner of the end zone. Smith's second touchdown came when he found Mitchell in the back left corner of the end zone after the speedster created separation from S Andre Cisco and edge Will McDonald IV.

"Just from watching him? Artwork," McDonald said about what impresses him about Smith. "Just watching him do the things that he does, the process that he does, going down the field."