Jets Practice Report | RB Braelon Allen Scores 3 Times, Geno Smith Remains Sharp

The Jets held their sixth training camp practice Thursday and their third consecutive workout in pads at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. While the passing game produced several highlight plays, RB Braelon Allen dominated on the ground and scored three touchdowns during red zone work.
Allen was hard to stop and saw an increase in reps with fellow third-year RB Isaiah Davis (knee) out of action. Allen's performance came two days after Aaron Glenn praised the third-year back's size, speed and versatility.
"He's everything I imagined from a running back of that size," Glenn said about how Allen looks with the pads on. "Two-hundred-40 pounds, has good speed, thing is he can catch the ball out of the backfield."
In the first red zone team period, QB Geno Smith pitched the ball to Allen in the backfield, and he took off down the right sideline, breaking a few tackles on his way to the end zone. His two other TDs were rushes up the middle as he used his physicality to carve his way through the defense.
See the Jets players on the field for Thursday's training camp practice.
Well-Matched Battles
The Jets' offense and defense have matched up well so far during camp.
"I said this to the players the other day, for a head coach you normally leave practice pissed off because if the offense has a great day then obviously the defense didn't. … And that's not a bad thing," Glenn said. "It's just a competition and these guys are giving it all. … Every rep is important to us."
There's a high level of intensity on the field, which Glenn requires, and you can see how players react to plays and the communication between every snap.
"I thought our guys competed their [expletive] off. There's a lot of work ahead of us that we've got to improve on, but the competition was exactly where I wanted it to be," Glenn said. "We talk about having game-like intensity in practice, alright, that's the only way to get it in games, so I think our guys understand that and are doing a good job of that."
Always Ready
QB Geno Smith continued his strong camp, distributing the ball efficiently and delivering with accuracy.
"Guys have confidence that when the routes are stretched down the field, that he's going to let it rip," Glenn said. "They all feel like they have a chance if the ball is coming to them because he does a really good job of spreading the ball around … and when you have a quarterback that's going to dish the ball that way, you're always alert."
Smith was 7 of 11 in team periods with a touchdown each to WR Garrett Wilson and WR Adonai Mitchell. On the first team rep of the day, Wilson ran a crossing route against CB Brandon Stephens and Smith placed the ball in the back right corner of the end zone. Smith's second touchdown came when he found Mitchell in the back left corner of the end zone after the speedster created separation from S Andre Cisco and edge Will McDonald IV.
"Just from watching him? Artwork," McDonald said about what impresses him about Smith. "Just watching him do the things that he does, the process that he does, going down the field."
D'Angelo Ponds Nearing a Return
Aaron Glenn said rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds, who has yet to practice during camp because of a calf strain, is "getting close" to returning. Glenn also expressed optimism about TE Kenyon Sadiq's availability for Week 1 despite a recent setback from a hernia procedure that will sideline him for the next couple of weeks.
Jetcetera
RB Isaiah Davis has a "minor" knee injury and will be out a couple of weeks. Edge Kingsley Enagbare is day to day with an ankle injury and CB Nahshon Wright did not practice with a hip strain. … DT David Onyemata did not participate in team drills. DT T'Vondre Sweat (active non-football injury list), edge Joseph Ossai (active/PUP list) and DT Mazi Smith (hamstring) remained out.
CB Azareye'h Thomas prevented Geno Smith and WR Garrett Wilson touchdown, neatly breaking up a pass in the back right corner of the end zone. … LB Mykal Walker got his second INT of camp after a miscommunication between rookie QB Cade Klubnik and his receivers. Klubnik was 2 of 6 overall in team periods.
Rookie DL Darrell Jackson Jr. had a one-arm stop on RB Breece Hall's rush up the middle … Special teams coordinator Chris Banjo had his coverage units attempting to down Austin McNamara punts inside the 10-yard line. … K Cade York had the advantage in Thursday's kicking battle, making 5-of 7-attempts while Jason Sanders finished 4-of-8.