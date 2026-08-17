Jets Practice Report | Breece Hall Leaves Early With Groin Injury

Breece Hall left practice early on Monday with a groin injury. During the red zone team period, the running back caught a pass from QB Geno Smith out to the left, started running toward the end zone, but stepped out of bounds untouched before going to the ground.
"I don't think it was a big deal, but I want to make sure I get the evaluation on that," head coach Aaron Glenn said after practice. "The one good thing about our players, man, they are honest with their injuries and if they can go, they can go. But we'll try to be cautionary with a lot of those to make sure that we got the right things."
Glenn said Hall will go for imaging as part of the evaluation.
The Jets had a lighter practice on Monday, and it was a veteran rest day for LB Demario Davis and S Minkah Fitzpatrick. The team periods focused on different situations including the offense backed up to the 2-yard line and short yardage scenarios on third and fourth downs.
"Everything is magnified for the offense in a backed up situation so … man, they are critical situations," Glenn said. "On the flip side, defensively, everything is magnified in the red zone for the defense. … So I want to make sure our guys understand those things."
Monday's Work
QB Geno Smith was back practicing after missing Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers with ankle soreness and he worked through his normal load of reps with the first team offense.
"We have to do a really good job of making sure we don't push the limit so far that we end up going backwards," Glenn said. "Today was a day where it was a lighter practice and I want to see exactly how he feels coming out of this practice to see how we're going to continue moving forward."
Smith didn't have to throw too much, with the running backs getting most of the work in those short yardage situations. He connected nicely, however, with WR Adonai Mitchell several times. With WR Garrett Wilson out sick, Mitchell was the offense's top wideout.
In the red zone period, RB Braelon Allen had 2 TDs after Hall went down, and he became the primary rusher for the rest of the morning.
Smith placed a ball nicely for TE Mason Taylor that was nearly a touchdown, but S Andre Cisco pushed the tight end out of bounds at the 1-yard line. Allen rushed in that score on the following play.
To conclude Monday's practice, Smith and rookie QB Cade Klubnik each got to lead the offense down field in a two-minute situation.
Smith started nicely with two connections to Mitchell and a short pass to rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. to cross midfield. On the fourth play of the drive, however, Smith's third look to Mitchell that was deep over the middle was intercepted by Cisco.
Klubnik and the offense, on his go-around, were aided by a few defensive penalties to keep the drive advancing. TE Jelani Woods was targeted several times in the sequence and with only a few seconds, Klubnik threaded a touchdown pass to WR Quincy Skinner Jr. for the score.
A Big Presence
Both DT T'Vondre Sweat, who was activated from the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list on Saturday and edge Joseph Ossai, who was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Aug. 11, participated in team reps for the first time this summer.
Glenn kept them on a "pitch count" as they saw limited team reps throughout the morning. At times, Glenn said Sweat didn't want to come off the field.
"He's a competitor, but we want to make sure we do everything we can to manage him the right way to get him up to speed going into Week 1," Glenn said.
At 6-4, 366, Sweat added an extra challenge for the running backs, who saw a lot of action Monday, trying to break through the line.
"That's a big dude," Braelon Allen said. "He's hard to move, for sure."
Sweat has the ability to take up two gaps, which Glenn said gives the linebackers more flexibility to run, but that's not the only thing he's capable of.
"I don't want to sit here and just look at him as this big run stopper, because he has the ability to push the pocket in the passing game also, and I think he's shown that over his career," Glenn said. "So, I want to utilize that player and take advantage of everything that he has and that's the plan."
See the Jets players on the field during Monday's practice ahead of the Green & White's second preseason game against the Steelers Friday.
Jetcetera
HC Aaron Glenn provided an injury update after practice: rookie CB Mory Bamba, who performed well in the first preseason game with 4 PDs, sustained a knee injury in the game and is expected to miss a couple of weeks. ... LB Mykal Walker injured a calf during practice. … Rookies CB D'Angelo Ponds(calf strain) and TE link-placeholder-3, plus veteran CB Nahshon Wright (hip), LB Kingsley Enagbare (ankle), RB Isaiah Davis (knee), S VJ Payne (bone bruise) and CB Qwan'tez Stiggers (concussion protocol) remain out. Edge Tyler Baron (knee) is on the Active PUP list.
After nailing a 48-yard field goal against the Buccaneers, K Jason Sanders rode some momentum into Monday and converted 7 of 8, only missing from 54 yards, which was the longest kick attempted. K Cade York, who was 2-of-2 in the game with a long of 38, went 5 of 8 while misfiring from 48, 51 and 54. … During the short yardage situation, rookie edge rusher David Bailey stopped RB Braelon Allen on his attempt to move up the left side. … DL Ben Barten batted down QB Bailey Zappe's pass attempt from his own 2-yard line. … S Malachi Moore had a would-be sack on QB Cade Klubnik during the red zone period.
Known for his aggressiveness as a play-caller, Glenn sent veteran S Minkah Fitzpatrick on safety blitz on the first play of scrimmage vs. Tampa Bay. "I think everybody in the league has this blitz, it's just a safety blitz off the edge and I think it's a pretty good pressure to have in the preseason," he said. "Our menu was limited. The thing is you just want guys to go out there and execute the concepts that we have and they did. Just to get Minkah going early in the game because I knew those guys weren't going to get a lot of plays and I thought he did a good job."
When asked by Newsday's Tom Rock about his memories of training camps past at Hofstra University, Glenn recalled late-night dominoes with wide receivers Wayne Chrebet and Webster Slaughter. "I tried to do everything I could to try to make it like it was my own apartment. You take the double beds, and you put the beds together and try to make it a king-size bed. You bring your TV in, a color TV at that and you try to make it as comfortable as you can. But I thought Hofstra did a hell of a job with how they handled the fields and how they handled everything. There were memories there, now. But 1 o'clock in the morning playing dominoes, that was the deal." ... Glenn said Tuesday's practice "will be a long haul," and he is "going to stress them a little bit."