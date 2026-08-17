Jets Practice Report | Breece Hall Leaves Early With Groin Injury

After nailing a 48-yard field goal against the Buccaneers, K Jason Sanders rode some momentum into Monday and converted 7 of 8, only missing from 54 yards, which was the longest kick attempted. K Cade York, who was 2-of-2 in the game with a long of 38, went 5 of 8 while misfiring from 48, 51 and 54. … During the short yardage situation, rookie edge rusher David Bailey stopped RB Braelon Allen on his attempt to move up the left side. … DL Ben Barten batted down QB Bailey Zappe's pass attempt from his own 2-yard line. … S Malachi Moore had a would-be sack on QB Cade Klubnik during the red zone period.

Known for his aggressiveness as a play-caller, Glenn sent veteran S Minkah Fitzpatrick on safety blitz on the first play of scrimmage vs. Tampa Bay. "I think everybody in the league has this blitz, it's just a safety blitz off the edge and I think it's a pretty good pressure to have in the preseason," he said. "Our menu was limited. The thing is you just want guys to go out there and execute the concepts that we have and they did. Just to get Minkah going early in the game because I knew those guys weren't going to get a lot of plays and I thought he did a good job."