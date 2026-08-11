Jets Practice Report | Tempers Flare in Productive Joint Practice with Buccaneers

Offense Slow Start Brightened By Red Zone Work

Geno Smith and the Jets offense got off to a slow start against the Buccaneers, but the first unit got into a groove late in the joint session.

After RB Breece Hall was bottled up on the perimeter on a red zone run, Smith threw a dart to TE Mason Taylor for a score. Following some extracurricular activity between Bucs DL A'Shawn Robinson and RT Armand Membou, Smith took a shotgun snap and held a safety off with his eyes. Smith then delivered a perfect strike to Isaiah Williams in the back of the end zone but Williams, who has made several splash plays in camp and was active once again in the pass game, was unable to hang on to the ball. Smith's next ball was batted at the line of scrimmage and still ended up in Garrett Wilson's hands. Wilson went to work from there, dancing around multiple defenders and into the end zone.

"I just laugh because he's so good," said RB Hall of Wilson. "And me and him talk about it all the time, we really want to show what like what we both really can do in the league. And we feel like we finally have the team around us for us to really flourish and do what we know we can do."

Smith was sharp in early 7-on-7 work but was a victim of some bad luck early in the first team period. Following a Hall run for about 4 yards, Smith targeted Wilson to his left. But the star receiver slipped to the grass and the ball ended up in CB Damario Williams' hands, who had clear sailing for what would have been a pick-6. While Smith was also intercepted by LB Alex Anzalone, a flag resulting in defensive holding would have took that takeaway off the board. After starting 3-of-7 passing, Smith, who was sacked a couple of times against a pressure-packed defense, competed 10 of 16 overall.

In 1-on-1 drills, LT Olu Fashanu had one of the best reps while neutralizing OLB Yaya Diaby and then taking him to the ground. Membou predominantly lined up against first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. The Jets did get some movement in the run game at times and Hall continued to display his patience, vision and burst.