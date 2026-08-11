Jets Practice Report | Tempers Flare in Productive Joint Practice with Buccaneers

Training camp amped up on Tuesday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center for the first of two joint practices with the Jets. The competitiveness was expected to rise, and the Jets' defense and the Buccaneers' offense got in a few heated scuffles.
"Obviously there's going to be some dust-ups that happens in every joint practice, but I thought the guys did a really good job of man 'forget about it, go to the next play and continue practicing.' " head coach Aaron Glenn said after practice. "Cause that's the one thing we're trying to do, is get two days of good work with these guys."
Veteran LB Demario Davis said the fights between the teams didn't affect practice, and they were a byproduct of good plays made on the field.
"I think at the end of the day when you can have two teams coming together in a competitive environment, that's really what you want to be able to get accomplished is both teams getting better, able to get a good look going good on good and be able to assess that," Davis said.
Not all got involved. Ask Breece Hall and he'll say that if someone's over 240, he's "not messing."
"Whenever I see a fight happen, that's my water break," Hall said with a smile. "Y'all can have at it for however long y'all want."
For Wednesday's practice, however, DT Harrison Phillips would like to see less fighting from his team.
"It hurts us tremendously if you're doing that in the real football game," Phillips said. "But at the end of the day, I'm really happy that we're having to pull guys back rather than needing to get guys to go."
See the Jets players on the field during Tuesday's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Rookie's First Opponent
For the first time, David Bailey wasn't hitting someone in green. He's looked good against his teammates, but the rookie took another meaningful stride in training camp going against the Buccaneers.
"He did what he did in college because that's what he was asked to do," defensive line coach Karl Dunbar said about how Bailey's looked against the run in training camp. "We're asking him to do a little bit more, so I think it's been very helpful, just using his hands, being able to attack blocks and it's been fun watching him grow."
Bailey had several pressures on Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield who was 9 of 15 in team periods outside of the red zone. Bailey's fist-step quickness was on display in 1-on-1s and he and Tampa T Luke Goedeke got into it after a rep. On Mayfield's first team rep of the morning, Bailey rushed at him quickly, and he threw it into the dirt without a receiver in the area.
In the second team period, Mayfield faked the handoff to RB Kenny Gainwell and Bailey easily got by the Buccaneers' LT Ben Chukwuma for the would-be sack. However, the play continued as Mayfield hauled it down field, looking for a target deep, but Demario Davis deflected the ball out of bounds.
"We all know that he's a damn good pass rusher," Glenn said. "But I'm anxious to really watch the tap and I'm anxious to see the plays that he didn't do well, to see exactly why and how he's going to learn from that.
"I'm more excited to watch that to be able to coach him and be able to say 'Ok this is what we got to do in these situations."
Dane Belton continued to swarm in the Jets secondary, and Glenn rightfully called him a "ball magnet."
Bailey applied more pressure on Mayfield, when he looked to find WR Ted Hurst III down the left sideline. CB Brandon Stephens tracked Hurst through the play, but Belton came running in the middle to defend the pass.
"It's up to him to decide his playing time," Glenn said, acknowledging the safety battle is on-going. "I think that's across the league with any player, you decide that. And listen, I think all of our guys know it's a competition, so I like what he brings to the table and listen, the arrow's up on that player."
Following the play, Goedeke and Jets edge Kingsley Enagbare were engaged in some hostilities. Cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers got involved and Goedeke ripped his helmet off and threw it down the field.
Offense Slow Start Brightened By Red Zone Work
Geno Smith and the Jets offense got off to a slow start against the Buccaneers, but the first unit got into a groove late in the joint session.
After RB Breece Hall was bottled up on the perimeter on a red zone run, Smith threw a dart to TE Mason Taylor for a score. Following some extracurricular activity between Bucs DL A'Shawn Robinson and RT Armand Membou, Smith took a shotgun snap and held a safety off with his eyes. Smith then delivered a perfect strike to Isaiah Williams in the back of the end zone but Williams, who has made several splash plays in camp and was active once again in the pass game, was unable to hang on to the ball. Smith's next ball was batted at the line of scrimmage and still ended up in Garrett Wilson's hands. Wilson went to work from there, dancing around multiple defenders and into the end zone.
"I just laugh because he's so good," said RB Hall of Wilson. "And me and him talk about it all the time, we really want to show what like what we both really can do in the league. And we feel like we finally have the team around us for us to really flourish and do what we know we can do."
Smith was sharp in early 7-on-7 work but was a victim of some bad luck early in the first team period. Following a Hall run for about 4 yards, Smith targeted Wilson to his left. But the star receiver slipped to the grass and the ball ended up in CB Damario Williams' hands, who had clear sailing for what would have been a pick-6. While Smith was also intercepted by LB Alex Anzalone, a flag resulting in defensive holding would have took that takeaway off the board. After starting 3-of-7 passing, Smith, who was sacked a couple of times against a pressure-packed defense, competed 10 of 16 overall.
In 1-on-1 drills, LT Olu Fashanu had one of the best reps while neutralizing OLB Yaya Diaby and then taking him to the ground. Membou predominantly lined up against first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. The Jets did get some movement in the run game at times and Hall continued to display his patience, vision and burst.
"I think offensively we started out slow, a little flat," Hall said. "But we ended really well, but we always preach that we got to come out and I always lean on the O-line because I want the O-line and the backs to set the tone in the run game and I feel like we did. But we could've definitely been a little bit better, a little more consistent today. But I feel like overall it was a good day."
Jetcetera
Jets CB Qwan'tez Stiggers went to the sideline between drills where he passed out, HC Aaron Glenn said after practice. Stiggers was conscious and speaking before being taken to the hospital for further evaluation. … Glenn said that Jets starters would play 25-to-30 snaps across all three preseason games and said the "risk of injury actually goes down in that first part of the year," according to the science behind his decision. … CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. defended a pass QB Jake Browning intended for Dean Patterson IV down the right sideline. … S Minkah Fitzpatrick defended QB Baker Mayfield's short look to RB Kenny Gainwell in 7-on-7 drills. On the next two plays, CB Azareye'h Thomas nearly intercepted a Mayfield pass when looking for WR Emeka Egbuka.