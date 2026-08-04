Jets Practice Report | Big Plays on Both Sides in Longest Workout of Camp

The Jets couldn't have asked for nicer weather for Tuesday morning's practice. Their fifth practice of camp and second consecutive day with pads covered two hours, making it their longest workout yet. Sunny skies, slight breeze and balanced competition on both sides of the ball.
"I really liked what we did at today's practice because today was more third-and-2 so the advantage was for the offense today," head coach Aaron Glenn said. "I thought our guys did a good job and I'm looking forward to this off day [Wednesday] for the guys so they can recover and then going into the next week when we start doing our third-and-7-plus."
The Jets played three team periods, and the offense and defense each had its highlights.
Working off Monday's momentum, the defense started fast and forced a turnover in the first offensive series. LB Kiko Mauigoa punched the ball out and S Andre Cisco recovered it after an offensive screen play to rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr.
"Everyone knows the key to success with takeaways, it just eliminates so many things," Cisco said. "We have so many guys that have a history of taking the ball away that it's so natural. It's beautiful to see the guys that have a knack for it making plays on the field right now. I think it's going to stack up nicely for us."
One of those players is CB Brandon Stephens. He had a strong performance on Monday, forcing several pass breakups, and Glenn said he wanted Stephens to be consistent throughout camp heading into the season.
Well, Glenn didn't have to wait long.
In the second team period, LB Jamien Sherwood tipped Geno Smith's pass and Stephens was in prime position to catch the ball for the interception.
"We all know that throughout his career the one thing that he's always wanted to work on was his ball awareness and understanding where the ball is and ball placement with his hands," Glenn said. "And I think throughout the offseason, he did a really good job of working on that."
See the Jets players on the field in front of fans in pads for the second time during 2026 training camp.
Generating Explosive Plays
QB Geno Smith was 8 of 13 across all three team periods — and his final play was certainly his best. Smith looked about 25 yards down field to WR Isaiah Williams who made a sliding catch on the sideline to haul it in. With CB Brandon Stephens in tight coverage, Smith had to be accurate.
"I saw explosive plays by the offense, and I saw Geno do some really good things and really good things as far as ball placement and things like that," Glenn said. "So, I look at that as quarterback efficiency. We want to continue doing that in practice, and I chart those things every time we go out and practice."
Late in the second team period, Smith finished his round out in style with a beautiful toss to WR Garrett Wilson who got his feet down inside the boundary.
The tight ends got in the mix a lot more on Tuesday, having 11 targets in the team periods. Jeremy Ruckert had the most attention with 5 targets.
Glenn also said he like what he's seen from the Green & White's running backs. Breece Hall showed his speed off a pitch from Smith when he got to the outside quickly and moved down the right sideline. Braelon Allen has been hard to slow down and he's also had reps catching the ball out of the backfield.
"He's everything I imagined from a running back of that size -- 240 pounds, has good speed, thing is he can catch the ball out of the backfield," Glenn said of Allen. "Those three guys [Hall, Allen and Isaiah Davis], man, I'm excited about having those three guys. I don't feel anything different from last year on what my expectations are for those guys."
Jetcetera
HC Aaron Glenn told reporters that rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq had a "setback" and "will be out for a little bit;" however, he remains "confident" Sadiq will be ready for Week 1. … Glenn kept edge Kingsley Enagbare out of practice "just to be safe" because on Monday he got his foot stepped on. …DT T'Vondre Sweat (active non-football injury list), edge Joseph Ossai (active/PUP list) and rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds (calf strain) are not expected to practice this week. Ponds did some work with trainers on an adjacent field along with Sweat, Ossai and DT Mazi Smith (hamstring). … Geno Smith kept the chains moving in a second-and-10 situation, picking up 6 on a short toss to TE Jeremy Ruckert before firing to WR Garrett Wilson ahead of the third-down sticks. Smith later delivered a rope to rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr., but the defense had swarmed the pocket before delivery…. The kicking battle remains close with Jason Sanders making all 8 of his attempts and Cade York only missing one from long range. … Rookie QB Cade Klubnik, who nearly connected on a long toss to Isaiah Williams, was 6 of 11 in team periods. … Rookie edge rusher David Bailey got to the line of scrimmage quickly to stop RB Braelon Allen in the third team period. … Kene Nwangwu, who doubles as the team's kick return man and a reserve back, had several impressive runs. … Second-year CB Azareye'h Thomas drew an OPI, jumping in front of a Smith pass along the sideline to Wilson. … The Jets will have a walk-through Wednesday before they return to practice Thursday at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.