Jets Practice Report | Green & White Wrap Bucs Joint Practices with 2-Minute Drill Situations

Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Jets defense were lining up for a play when a scuffle broke out between the Jets offense and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. It's one of the funny circumstances that can happen during a joint practice when there's simultaneous action on multiple fields.
"I saw what was happening over there like it was a pretty big scuffle, and I'm looking across the field and they're about to snap the ball," Fitzpatrick said with a smile. "But everybody kind of hit pause for a second and reset."
The Jets and Buccaneers got another day of work on Wednesday with 7-on-7 red zone drills to start and two-minute situations to end the day.
"It was two days, two really good days," head coach Aaron Glenn said after practice. "Looking forward to the game, looking forward to some of our young guys playing, and seeing exactly how they improved, then we'll go from there."
Defensively, the Jets held Baker Mayfield, who took reps against the first- and second-team defenses, to 11 of 17 with one TD in the red zone call-it period. There was nothing more that S Dane Belton could've done to prevent the score: Mayfield placed the ball right on WR Chris Godwin's back shoulder in the corner of the left end zone.
"I thought we got done what we wanted to for the most part," Fitzpatrick said. "It wasn't perfect, but I feel like the things we know we needed some work on were things that were shown."
Rookie edge rusher David Bailey applied multiple pressures, but Mayfield was zipping the ball out quicker than Tuesday's practice.
To end the day, the Jets and Bucs each ran an end of half situation, simulating a tied game and just over a minute left on the clock. Tampa was able to work down the field and score with three seconds left on a Mayfield TD pass to TE Cade Otton.
"It was intentional to get a two-minute against this team," Glenn said. "Baker [Mayfield] does a really good job in that situation and I wanted to see exactly how our guys operated.
"I got to help them, when it comes to defensive calls, I got to help them."
See the Jets players on the field during Wednesday's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Play of Camp
At the end of practice, the Jets' offense wasn't able to cash in with point during a two-minute drill. But TE Jeremy Ruckert may have delivered the catch of camp to date, climbing the ladder to snatch a pass from Geno Smith. The connection came on a 2nd-and-15 play and covered nearly 20 yards.
"That was spectacular," Smith said. "You know, he's a guy who has been making plays all camp. He's a guy who I think highly of and I think he's always going to be there for us. He's like a safety net. All the tight ends have done a great job at getting open and making plays, and that's something that we appreciate from those guys. They're kind of like the Swiss Army Knife – they can do it all. And I appreciate a guy like Jeremy going out there and making a play for me."
Smith completed two passes on the possession – the other one going to second-year TE Mason Taylor for 11 yards. But a drop and a couple of penalties plus good Buccaneers' defense prevented the Jets from getting deep into Tampa territory. Facing a wind gust, Jason Sanders was short from 61 yards and practice ended.
"On offense, I really want to look at what happened when it comes to that, exactly what they're in and how do we operate in that situation," HC Aaron Glenn said. "I was more or less thinking about our timeouts and making sure that I control the situation when it comes to that, so I want a good chance to look at that."
Smith hit on his first five passes in team periods before a Bucs DL A'Shawn Robinson batted down his sixth attempt at the line of scrimmage. He had a couple of nice hook-ups with Taylor in the red zone including one that went for a touchdown. RB Breece Hall opened up one period inside with the 20 with a scoring run from nearly 20 yards out.
"I thought there were a lot of great plays out there that were made and I think there were also some plays we can learn from. I think whenever you face a defense, a Todd Bowles defense, he's going to give you multiple looks," Smith said. "There's going to be a lot to be done at the line of scrimmage and I think that prepares us for the season."
Rookie QB Cade Klubnik, who will appear in his first NFL preseason game Friday night, had a 50-yard TD to speedster Arian Smith. Klubnik threw the ball with a ton of loft and Smith was able to run under it and come down with the ball in the end zone.
"I thought it was great," said Klubnik. I think being able to just go against other people is always really fun and definitely something that I wish we had in college, being able to just kind of go against some other schemes and some other personnel and things like that. I thought it was great, just really competitive. It's a violent sport and you definitely saw that up front and it was fun. It was to be able to see our guys really attack in between the whistles and go make plays."
Jetcetera
After multiple skirmishes on Tuesday, tempers flared on a couple of occasions Wednesday. WR Isaiah Williams was tossed out of bounds along the Tampa Bay sideline following a run and the Jets rushed to his defense as a rugby scrum ensued. A moment later, LG Dylan Parham was the aggressor after a Breece Hall run to start the second team period. "If I see a situation where their guy starts it, and then our guys might grab," said HC Aaron Glenn, "I'll look at that situation and see exactly how it happened, and I might tell our guys, 'Listen, we're going to take him out, let him cool off for a little bit then put him back in.' If I know that our guys were the aggressor, then you're getting out." CB Qwan'tez Stiggers, who collapsed late in Tuesday's practice, is out of the hospital. HC Aaron Glenn said Stiggers is "doing fine" and is in concussion protocol. … Edge Kingsley Enagbare did not practice and will be "day-to-day" with a foot injury. … Edge Joseph Ossai is off the PUP list and Glenn said he took his conditioning test and "he killed it." Ossai did not practice. … The kicking competition continues: Cade York made all six of his attempts, and Jason Sanders went 4/6 while missing one each wide to the left and right. … Edge Will McDonald had an immediate stop of Bucs RB Kenny Gainwell in a team rep. … CB Jordan Clark had a good day of camp preventing Bucs QB Connor Bazelak from connecting with receivers all over the end zone… The Jets held QB Baker Mayfield to 4 of 8 in the red zone 7-on-7 period. On his target to WR Emeka Egbuka in the end zone, CB Azareye'h Thomas defended the pass. … QB Cade Klubnik was intercepted by S Rashad Wisdom on a deep ball intended for rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. … WR Garrett Wilson made a great catch up the middle of the field with CB Ayden Games on his back.