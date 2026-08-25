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Training Camp Practice Report

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Jets Practice Report | Green & White Close Training Camp with Longest Practice and Eye on Regular Season

Geno Smith Lauds Aaron Glenn’s Steadiness, Jason Sanders Claims Kicking Job

Aug 25, 2026 at 06:30 PM
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by Amanda Vogt & Eric Allen
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The Jets reported to training camp four weeks ago and camp has flown by, HC Aaron Glenn saved his longest practice of camp for last.

"Wow, what a good practice today," said offensive coordinator Frank Reich following a session that featured a ton of team reps and situational periods. "We were out there forever, highly competitive both sides of the ball, lot of good give-and-take, game-like situations."

Glenn has gradually increased the workload each week, so both the offensive and defensive units will be prepared to play 65-to-70 plays in Tennessee when the regular season opens on Sept. 13. Prior to Tuesday's session, QB Geno Smith praised Glenn's leadership.

"I think Coach is very steady," Smith said. "I think he has a plan -- he's laid out the plan for us and he understands what it takes to win. He's been a winning coach, he's been a winning player and as far as the X's and O's goes -- I know he knows that. But just his leadership overall, he's putting us in a lot of tough situations in practice, forcing us to overcome some things. And I think that's important that we get those reps now, so that when we get in games, we understand what it takes to get it done. Overall, the consistency of his messages in the meeting room and on the field."

Smith, 35, has embraced each moment in his return to the Green & White. Because he's so focused on the present, he wasn't aware that Tuesday's practice was the final one of camp.

"We've come a long way since we've started, but we still have so far to go," he said. "Very appreciative of just the hard work that everyone's put in and the amount of attention that guys are paying in meetings and on the field. I think we're getting better as an offense, as a team.  But like I said -- we have a long way to go and we have to keep working."

Each player had a different story entering camp. Veteran S Andre Cisco, who had an interception last Friday night against the Steelers and is competing for time in the secondary, re-signed in March after sustaining a season-ending pectoral injury last season in a win over the Bengals.

"I think it's really been about me getting back to football," Cisco said. "I missed eight games at the end of last year and there's just certain things you can't simulate when it comes to training and being a better player. For me, reps and time on task have been important. I think I've gotten better throughout camp in terms of what the coaches are looking for and what I'm supposed to be doing. It's been a daily grind."

Practice Gallery | Final Training Camp Practice Open to Fans of 2026

See the Jets players on the field during Tuesday's practice ahead of the Green & White's final preseason game against the Giants Friday.

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Winner in the Kicker Competition
The Jets waived veteran kicker Cade York prior to practice. Jason Sanders, who has made both of his field-goal attempts in preseason play, will handle the placekicking duties Friday night vs. the Giants.

"His commitment to being consistent on a daily basis," said special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said of Sanders. "The way he comes to work every day, puts his head down, he works. But then also, you look at his pedigree, what he's been able to do in big moments and big games. Like I said, in our division. You get to be around that all offseason, throughout training camp, throughout this evaluation process, and it starts to build more confidence and more conviction in who he is as a player, so we're really excited about that."

Sanders, a seventh-round pick (No. 229 overall) of Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft, is No. 3 in Dolphins franchise history with 826 points. His 84.6% field-goal percentage is the highest (minimum 50 attempts) in team annals, and his 221 field goals are second. He missed the 2025 season due to a hip injury.

Pittsburgh Drive
Geno Smith got the start last Friday against the Steelers and was flawless in a 10-play, 69-yard march that culminated on a 13-yard scoring toss to TE Jelani Woods. Smith hit on all seven of his passes including a deflected toss that saw LG Dylan Parham make an unlikely grab. Whether he gets a few snaps against the Giants, Smith looks ready for the regular season.

"I think obviously it's one drive, but I think we all did a great job of just going out there and getting points," he said. "We had some third-down situations that we converted, we had an explosive play on that drive with the pass to AD [Adonai Mitchell]. And usually, Coach talks about when you have an explosive on the drive, it usually leads to points, the percentage of scoring points go up. So, I thought for the most part, everyone did their jobs. But like I said, at the end of the day, I think we all can continue to get better. It's always something positive when you score points, but again me, how my mind works, I'm looking at the things that we can work on and get better. So, it's a day-to-day process but was really pleased with the way we started the game."

Jetcetera
QB Geno Smith didn't have many incompletions over the three team periods. His favorite targets were WRs Adonai Mitchell (6 receptions), Garrett Wilson (5 receptions) and Omar Cooper Jr. (4 receptions). … RB Braelon Allen had a rushing and receiving TD Tuesday afternoon. Allen went up in the air to come down with Smith's 6-yard pass that flew by edge Will McDonald IV. … The defense did not have any takeaways but had consistent pressure in the backfield: edge Kingsley Enagbare had 2 sacks (one against Smith and QB Cade Klubnik) and a TFL, McDonald and edge Braiden McGregor also sacked Klubnik. … Rookie edge David Bailey stopped Allen for a loss of 4 yards in the first team period. On Smith's first passing attempt of the second team period, Bailey quickly got in his face as he threw but Cooper made the completion. … Rookie DL Darrell Jackson Jr.. recorded a TFL after stopping RB Kene Nwangwu's rush out to the left side. … In 7-on-7 drills TE Mason Taylor caught a ball from Smith down the left sideline over the head of S Minkah Fitzpatrick. … The Jets continue to target Week 1 for RB Breece Hall (groin), TE Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) and CB D'Angelo Ponds (calf strain). All three did some running on an adjacent field. CB Nahshon Wright, who was slowed by a hip strain early in camp, has been a full participant the past two days. … The Jets will play their final preseason game Friday night at MetLife Stadium against the Giants.

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