Jets Practice Report | Green & White Close Training Camp with Longest Practice and Eye on Regular Season

The Jets reported to training camp four weeks ago and camp has flown by, HC Aaron Glenn saved his longest practice of camp for last.

"Wow, what a good practice today," said offensive coordinator Frank Reich following a session that featured a ton of team reps and situational periods. "We were out there forever, highly competitive both sides of the ball, lot of good give-and-take, game-like situations."

Glenn has gradually increased the workload each week, so both the offensive and defensive units will be prepared to play 65-to-70 plays in Tennessee when the regular season opens on Sept. 13. Prior to Tuesday's session, QB Geno Smith praised Glenn's leadership.

"I think Coach is very steady," Smith said. "I think he has a plan -- he's laid out the plan for us and he understands what it takes to win. He's been a winning coach, he's been a winning player and as far as the X's and O's goes -- I know he knows that. But just his leadership overall, he's putting us in a lot of tough situations in practice, forcing us to overcome some things. And I think that's important that we get those reps now, so that when we get in games, we understand what it takes to get it done. Overall, the consistency of his messages in the meeting room and on the field."

Smith, 35, has embraced each moment in his return to the Green & White. Because he's so focused on the present, he wasn't aware that Tuesday's practice was the final one of camp.

"We've come a long way since we've started, but we still have so far to go," he said. "Very appreciative of just the hard work that everyone's put in and the amount of attention that guys are paying in meetings and on the field. I think we're getting better as an offense, as a team. But like I said -- we have a long way to go and we have to keep working."

Each player had a different story entering camp. Veteran S Andre Cisco, who had an interception last Friday night against the Steelers and is competing for time in the secondary, re-signed in March after sustaining a season-ending pectoral injury last season in a win over the Bengals.