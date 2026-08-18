Jets Practice Report | Green & White Ramp Up Intensity During Longest Session of the Summer

The Jets have entered the "dog days" of training camp and head coach Aaron Glenn tested them for two hours on Tuesday. The Green & White had four team periods where the first-team offense and defense saw at least 40 snaps — Glenn said it could've been as many as 42.
"This is what I'm trying to get our guys calloused to play 65 or 75 plays a game and going into Week 4 [of camp], we're going to hit those 40 reps," Glenn said. "Next week, it'll be 50 reps and then we'll have a scrimmage at the very end that's going to get guys about 65 reps so our guys will be ready to play Week 1 when it comes to that."
The intensity started with 1-on-1 drills. CB Brandon Stephens defended a deep ball intended for WR Garrett Wilson who was back practicing after missing Monday with an illness. On a later play, WR Omar Cooper Jr. spun back toward the ball, creating separation against S Malachi Moore, to secure the catch.
"He's already made a ton of great plays in my opinion, and he's a young player who's going to continue to grow as we all are, and so he's stepped in multiple roles and he's done a great job," Geno Smith said of the rookie wideout. "It's all about the process with all of us and so as we develop this team together, Omar's a big part of that."
Different Defensive Looks
David Bailey has progressed throughout training camp, and he's started to show some versatility of his game.
"I think he's been doing a great job of it in camp," edge Joseph Ossai said about Bailey's ability to stop the run. "He'll pop somebody in their face one time and then he'll pop him and get around him and get the TFL. I think [defensive line coach Karl] Dunbar is helping him understand the right place and right time to do that. That's going to come with experience as he plays and he gets more plays under his belt."
The rookie edge rusher forced an incompletion in coverage on a short pass to RB Kene Nwangwu, later sacked QB Geno Smith and had an audible "thud" stop against TE Mason Taylor after he caught a screen pass.
The Jets' defensive line still had DT T'Vondre Sweat and Ossai on a pitch count but they rotated through team reps throughout the morning.
"It feels amazing man, feels amazing," Sweat said about coming back to practice. "[It was frustrating] not being out there with the guys … but I'm back out there now and I feel good. I'm ready to go."
Sweat saw reps next to David Onyemata, who had a sack of Smith in the third team period, along with rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. and Jack Heflin. Veteran Harrison Phillips did not practice on Tuesday.
Learning Experience
Ending practice with a two-minute end of half situation was intentional by HC Aaron Glenn. QB Cade Klubnik received the opportunity against the first-team defense. Edge Will McDonald IV tipped Klubnik's second pass of the sequence and CB Azareye'h Thomas was in position to make the interception. Practice ended right after that play.
"Being able to run a two-minute at the very end, tried to get the guys going and understand that we have to continue to compete at a high-level, even once you get into that fourth quarter, even once you get to that end of half situation," Glenn said. "I think our guys did a really good job of that. Listen, we still have a ways to go, but we are improving on a daily basis."
Klubnik hasn't had too many reps against the starters or the first unit that unit, but regardless, QB Geno Smith says he's been progressing throughout training camp.
"When he asks for my insight I'm always willing to share it with him," Smith said. "Like I said, he's done a great job and he asks all the right questions and I think, as a quarterback, you have to learn through experience and I think that's something that he's gaining right now."
See the Jets players on the field during Tuesday's practice ahead of the Green & White's second preseason game against the Steelers Friday.
Jetcetera
HC Aaron Glenn said RB Breece Hall (groin) and LB Mykal Walker (calf) would be out 2-to-3 weeks but "will be ready for the regular season." … Edge Kingsley Enagbare and DL Mazi Smith were back practicing. … CB D'Angelo Ponds (calf strain), TE Kenyon Sadiq (hernia), CB Nahshon Wright (hip), RB Isaiah Davis (knee), S VJ Payne (bone bruise) and CB Qwan'tez Stiggers (concussion protocol) remain out. Edge Tyler Baron (knee) is on the active PUP list. … Edge Nathan Voorhis sacked QB Brady Cook in the first team period. … CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. defended QB Geno Smith's pass intended for WR Isaiah Williams during 7-on-7 drills. … DL Jack Heflin sacked QB Bailey Zappe in the third team period, which focused on second-and-long and third down situations. … Smith threaded a ball through a tight window up the middle to WR Garrett Wilson during the move the ball period. … Glenn had his former teammates Keyshawn Johnson, Rob Carpenter, Jerald Sowell and Vinny Testaverde in attendance for Tuesday's practice. "When I say they back this team, they back this team," Glenn said. "I talked to all those guys quite a bit, and again, those guys love the Jets. They're supportive of this organization." Fred Baxter, Chad Cascadden and C.J. Mosley were also in attendance.