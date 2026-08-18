Jets Practice Report | Green & White Ramp Up Intensity During Longest Session of the Summer

The Jets have entered the "dog days" of training camp and head coach Aaron Glenn tested them for two hours on Tuesday. The Green & White had four team periods where the first-team offense and defense saw at least 40 snaps — Glenn said it could've been as many as 42.

"This is what I'm trying to get our guys calloused to play 65 or 75 plays a game and going into Week 4 [of camp], we're going to hit those 40 reps," Glenn said. "Next week, it'll be 50 reps and then we'll have a scrimmage at the very end that's going to get guys about 65 reps so our guys will be ready to play Week 1 when it comes to that."

The intensity started with 1-on-1 drills. CB Brandon Stephens defended a deep ball intended for WR Garrett Wilson who was back practicing after missing Monday with an illness. On a later play, WR Omar Cooper Jr. spun back toward the ball, creating separation against S Malachi Moore, to secure the catch.