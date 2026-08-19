Jets Practice Report | Green & White Hold Crisp, Fast-Paced Final Practice Before Steelers Game

After Tuesday's grueling two-hour practice, the Jets had a lighter 90-minute session on Wednesday.
"It was quick and fast to the point," head coach Aaron Glenn said after practice. "Base down reps the first two series and then we went right into the red zone where we had about 15 reps. I think our guys did a really good job of that."
The defense had a strong performance, which started with forcing QB Geno Smith to throw two early incompletions. In the second team period, Smith targeted WR Garrett Wilson down the right sideline, but S Dane Belton got his hand up to defend it and prevent the catch.
"He's a top receiver in the league, so anytime you can get any kind of rep against him you know it's sharpening your game for sure,"
Edges Will McDonald IV and rookie David Bailey combined on a would-be sack of QB Cade Klubnik, who other than that sack had a clean practice going 5-of-5 passing with two short TD passes, to TE Jelani Woods and RB Kene Nwangwu in the red zone period.
"Every time he practices, he's getting better and better and better," Glenn said of Klubnik. "But I also like the fact that those mistakes that he makes in practice, we're able to coach him and he understands those mistakes."
See the Jets players on the field during Wednesday's practice ahead of the Green & White's second preseason game against the Steelers Friday.
The Maintenance Plan
DT T'Vondre Sweat, edge Joseph Ossai and LB Kiko Mauigoa were on a maintenance plan on Wednesday and did not see any team reps, but participated in position specific drills. DL David Onyemata and WR Tim Patrick had veteran rest days.
"Kiko probably had the most reps out of anybody in camp, so we wanted to make sure we monitored him and take care of him today," Glenn said.
QB Geno Smith only had 9 snaps across the three team periods, but Glenn said his ankle isn't limiting him in practice.
"I just think there's soreness. I think any player at this point knows that something is going to hurt at some point," Glenn said. "The thing is that we want to be smart too about how we go about doing things when it comes to him and any of our players."
CB Qwan'tez Stiggers was back on the field on Wednesday after landing in concussion protocol last week. He wore a red pinnie over his jersey, which meant he could not get hit.
"To see him out there running around on the cusp of actually getting back on the field, it's always good to see," Glenn said. "He's a dang good player and he means a lot to us, so it's always happy to see him out there."
Jetcetera
RB Breece Hall (groin), LB Mykal Walker (calf), CB D'Angelo Ponds (calf strain), TE Kenyon Sadiq (hernia), CB Nahshon Wright (hip), RB Isaiah Davis (knee), S VJ Payne (bone bruise) and CB Mory Bamba (knee) remain out. Edge Tyler Baron (knee) is on the active/PUP list. … Bamba and Sadiq did work out on the bike during practice. … DL Jowon Briggs recorded a TFL when he stopped RB Braelon Allen's rush in the second team period. ... Former Jets LB CJ Mosley visited practice for the second time this week. ... Veteran LB Jamien Sherwood said Mosley played a pivotal part in his career. "I wouldn't be standing here today [or] be here still, if it wasn't for him," Sherwood said. "Me getting the chance to go out there and talk to him, speak to him, him giving me the wisdom, I owe him so much and I thank him so much. Every time I see him, it's like it's day one again." … The Jets will travel to Pittsburgh on Thursday ahead of their lone road preseason battle on Friday.