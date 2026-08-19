Jets Practice Report | Green & White Hold Crisp, Fast-Paced Final Practice Before Steelers Game

The Maintenance Plan

DT T'Vondre Sweat, edge Joseph Ossai and LB Kiko Mauigoa were on a maintenance plan on Wednesday and did not see any team reps, but participated in position specific drills. DL David Onyemata and WR Tim Patrick had veteran rest days.

"Kiko probably had the most reps out of anybody in camp, so we wanted to make sure we monitored him and take care of him today," Glenn said.

QB Geno Smith only had 9 snaps across the three team periods, but Glenn said his ankle isn't limiting him in practice.

"I just think there's soreness. I think any player at this point knows that something is going to hurt at some point," Glenn said. "The thing is that we want to be smart too about how we go about doing things when it comes to him and any of our players."

CB Qwan'tez Stiggers was back on the field on Wednesday after landing in concussion protocol last week. He wore a red pinnie over his jersey, which meant he could not get hit.