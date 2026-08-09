Notebook | TE Mason Taylor Grabs Opportunity to Flash on the Field

LB Jamien Sherwood on Demario Davis: 'He's Just So Smart'

Sixth-year LB Jamien Sherwood led the defense last season with 154 total tackles (his second-straight season with 150-plus tackles), but in his mind the numbers are misleading. The signing of veteran LB Demario Davis for his third go-round with the Green & White should help Sherwood improve, especially in defending the pass.

"He's just so smart, and again, he's another diligent person," Sherwood said. "In between periods, when we get a break, with special teams going on, he's doing nothing but teaching me everything he knows. Whether it's pass rush moves, whether he's trying to help me put my eyes in the right spot, just telling me what to look for when formations come out. So again, he's just a person who just wants to be here and help everybody."

He added: "He's just open arms. Whatever you ask him, you can ask him at any point in the day. He's not afraid to answer your questions, and he's going to give you the best answer he can."

CB Azareye'h Thomas Impressed by Nahshon Wright

Azareye'h Thomas stepped into big shoes after the Jets traded Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis last season, but his season was ended early by a shoulder injury.

"You work all your life to get to this moment and you go out injured," he said. "I've never had to require surgery for anything, so it was different."

The coming season is likely to prove "different" as well. With the Jets bolstering the defensive backfield in free agency and the NFL Draft, Thomas is competing with Nahshon Wright to play opposite CB Brandon Stephens. In Wright's lone season with the Bears, he had 5 INT and 3 fumble recoveries to go with 80 total tackles ... and a trip to the Pro Bowl.