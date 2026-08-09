Notebook | TE Mason Taylor Grabs Opportunity to Flash on the Field

With TE Kenyon Sadiq, one of the Jets' three first-round selections in April's NFL Draft, needing more time to recover from offseason hernia surgery, second-year man Mason Taylor remains ready when called upon and could be poised for a sophomore surge.
"I think you saw today [Tuesday] in camp that he made a number of plays," HC Aaron Glenn said. "He's one of the guys that I felt like, I see him breaking out this year. And again, I tell all those guys, man, I know what I see, but you make the decision on how that happens and those guys really take that to heart. And he's practicing his butt off, just like those other tight ends and I think I've talked about that tight end group quite a bit. But I thought he did a really good job today of making plays."
Taylor, a second-round pick last year, led the team last season in receptions (44), targets (65) and yards (369) when the passing attack was handicapped by the absence of injured WR1 Garrett Wilson. But the roster is equipped with several capable targets this summer and Taylor believes he can help the unit more in year two.
"One of the main focuses was getting bigger, faster, stronger of course," he said. "But I think what I knew my areas to improve were, it was in the run game in particular, just being more consistent, and my yards after catch, so having a plan after you catch the ball. Being schemed open in practice, meaning going in practice and showing I can get these deep balls down the field, make people miss and create that mentality that the first guy's not going to bring me down. So, having a plan after that catch with the yards after catch is big for me this offseason and my run game consistency. Keep improving that day by day."
LB Jamien Sherwood on Demario Davis: 'He's Just So Smart'
Sixth-year LB Jamien Sherwood led the defense last season with 154 total tackles (his second-straight season with 150-plus tackles), but in his mind the numbers are misleading. The signing of veteran LB Demario Davis for his third go-round with the Green & White should help Sherwood improve, especially in defending the pass.
"He's just so smart, and again, he's another diligent person," Sherwood said. "In between periods, when we get a break, with special teams going on, he's doing nothing but teaching me everything he knows. Whether it's pass rush moves, whether he's trying to help me put my eyes in the right spot, just telling me what to look for when formations come out. So again, he's just a person who just wants to be here and help everybody."
He added: "He's just open arms. Whatever you ask him, you can ask him at any point in the day. He's not afraid to answer your questions, and he's going to give you the best answer he can."
CB Azareye'h Thomas Impressed by Nahshon Wright
Azareye'h Thomas stepped into big shoes after the Jets traded Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis last season, but his season was ended early by a shoulder injury.
"You work all your life to get to this moment and you go out injured," he said. "I've never had to require surgery for anything, so it was different."
The coming season is likely to prove "different" as well. With the Jets bolstering the defensive backfield in free agency and the NFL Draft, Thomas is competing with Nahshon Wright to play opposite CB Brandon Stephens. In Wright's lone season with the Bears, he had 5 INT and 3 fumble recoveries to go with 80 total tackles ... and a trip to the Pro Bowl.
"I was just talking with my brother and I'm like, 'this man is long," Thomas said about the 6-4 Wright. "He had played with my brother [Juanyeh] in Dallas. His length, size, speed, like, it's all you want in a corner. If I'm going to create a player, I'm gonna make him just like Nahshon. "
Pistol Pete, Paschal Ekeji, Carves His Path
Paschal Ekeji, a 24-year-old former professional rugby player born in Lesotho in southern Africa, whom the Jets have designated as the club's exempt/international player (International Pathway Program) is making a mark, however tentative. He's one of 13 players from a dozen countries who emerged from the first NFL Africa Camp. He's a 6-5, 230-pound D-lineman and HC Aaron Glenn sees some promise.
"I feel so good about that player and the way he's attacked this whole deal," Glenn said on Tuesday. "Offseason, I think he was around 220, something like that. And we had a heart to heart in our office. 'This is what you want to do. Here's the things that you have to improve on.' And man, he took it to heart. And he came back at 245. He's a good-looking guy, especially an edge guy. He's 6-5, and every day he's improving. I'm proud of him. I'm proud of the way he's attacked this deal. He's giving himself a chance."
Veteran D-lineman Harrison Phillips has taken a liking to the guy he calls Pistol Pete.
"Pistol Pete has been working his tail off," Phillips said. "He's gotten bigger. He's gotten stronger. He stayed around here all summer. And now he's able to understand our whole playbook. He can tell other players who've been playing football for 10 years. He's able to say, 'hey, this is three-by-one, so we have this call here. So to see that happen in a matter of months is super impressive, and then again, he's super fast."
Glenn said Ekeji is likely to see the field during preseason games, which begin against visiting Tampa Bay on Aug. 14.