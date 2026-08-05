3 Standout Players From First Week of Jets Training Camp

The Jets are a week into training camp and several players are already making some noteworthy plays. After five practices and two with pads, here are 3 early camp standouts.

CB Brandon Stephens

Once the pads came on this week, Brandon Stephens entered the conversation. He strung together two solid practices on Monday and Tuesday, primarily matched up against WRs Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell.

Aaron Glenn has praised Stephens for his improved ball awareness as he looks for the CB, who is starting his sixth NFL season, to be more consistent.

On Monday, Stephens forced an incompletion by knocking the ball out of Wilson's hands as they fell to the ground. Stephens said "there was less room for error" in slick conditions and he fought for the PD on the Geno Smith well-placed ball.

And on Tuesday, Stephens was positioned well, so that when LB Jamien Sherwood deflected a Smith pass intended for TE Mason Taylor, Stephens came down with the interception. Through five practices, Stephens has tallied multiple PDs.