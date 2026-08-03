Jets RT Armand Membou: 'Stone Faced' and Ready for a 'Jump' in Sophomore Season

Anyone would be hard pressed to find much, if anything, to criticize about RT Armand Membou's rookie season.

Seventeen games played,17 games started, 1,047 snaps taken (all but one overall), a single holding penalty (8 overall), 8 sacks allowed along with 33 pressures while the first-year player from Missouri dealt with and mostly handled some of the best, biggest, fastest edge defenders in the NFL. Membou was one of only two rookie offensive tackles in the league with more than 1,000 snaps and a Pro Football Focus grade above 70.0.

In his first game, against Pittsburgh and All-Pro edge T.J. Watt, Membou allowed zero sacks or pressures to finish the game with an impressive grade of 89.0. Not a bad start to what could shape up into a long career for the Jets' pair of bookend tackles -- Membou and LT Olu Fashanu.

Anyone would think the 22-year-old Membou, a native of Lee's Summit, MO, might consider resting on his laurels, ease out of his first season after being the No. 7 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft and then ease into his sophomore season.

Wrong!

"Well, on the exit meeting [last January], and when I had a chance to just talk to him one-on-one, man, I just knew that he was going to come back in the offseason program and just be like stone faced and ready to go, and he was exactly that," HC Aaron Glenn after Monday's soggy practice, the first one of training camp with the players in pads. "And man, he has this look on his face right now, to where every rep matters, every rep counts. And man, I just want to improve on every rep. So last year, I thought he did a really good job. I really did. This year I'm expecting a lot from that player. And the reason why is the way he's operating. Like he's operating at a high level right now."