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Jets RT Armand Membou: 'Stone Faced' and Ready for a 'Jump' in Sophomore Season

HC Aaron Glenn: ‘I’m Expecting a Lot’ From the Second Year Tackle

Aug 03, 2026 at 04:50 PM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

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Anyone would be hard pressed to find much, if anything, to criticize about RT Armand Membou's rookie season.

Seventeen games played,17 games started, 1,047 snaps taken (all but one overall), a single holding penalty (8 overall), 8 sacks allowed along with 33 pressures while the first-year player from Missouri dealt with and mostly handled some of the best, biggest, fastest edge defenders in the NFL. Membou was one of only two rookie offensive tackles in the league with more than 1,000 snaps and a Pro Football Focus grade above 70.0.

In his first game, against Pittsburgh and All-Pro edge T.J. Watt, Membou allowed zero sacks or pressures to finish the game with an impressive grade of 89.0. Not a bad start to what could shape up into a long career for the Jets' pair of bookend tackles -- Membou and LT Olu Fashanu.

Anyone would think the 22-year-old Membou, a native of Lee's Summit, MO, might consider resting on his laurels, ease out of his first season after being the No. 7 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft and then ease into his sophomore season.

Wrong!

"Well, on the exit meeting [last January], and when I had a chance to just talk to him one-on-one, man, I just knew that he was going to come back in the offseason program and just be like stone faced and ready to go, and he was exactly that," HC Aaron Glenn after Monday's soggy practice, the first one of training camp with the players in pads. "And man, he has this look on his face right now, to where every rep matters, every rep counts. And man, I just want to improve on every rep. So last year, I thought he did a really good job. I really did. This year I'm expecting a lot from that player. And the reason why is the way he's operating. Like he's operating at a high level right now."

The soft-spoken Membou, in every sense, let his play speak for him last season. He showed how much of a quick study he was last year toward the end of training camp when the anticipated right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker sustained a season-ending injury and Joe Tippmann slid over from center and settled in next to Membou.

"Olu and Membou ... they've been phenomenal," Tippmann said. "Just the way they carry themselves, the way they kind of attack every day, it's impressive, especially for such a young group of tackles."

Already in camp, Fashanu and Membou have each had an up-close introduction to the Jets' top draft pick, edge David Bailey, who was the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft. Membou said he's already been impressed.

"It's been a pain, man," he said. "Dave, he's a great player, man. Just smooth, quick. He's just got a natural ability to rush, I mean, rush the passer. So it's been a good matchup. Just his first step, he has the ability to threaten tackles with his speed off the edge, and then once he does that, he can also threaten you with that speed to power, too.

BACK IN PADS | Jets Kickoff Week 2 with First Padded Practice

See the Jets players on the field in pads for the first time during the second week of practice during 2026 training camp.

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"I know going against him every day is going to make me better once I get to the season. I got to go against those other demons in the league."

Looking back on his face-to-face exit meeting with Glenn in January, Membou said, personal accomplishments aside, the season left him unfulfilled and eager to get back to work.

"We got to make things change, to create change," he said. "So I felt my mindset going into the offseason, especially me having my own full offseason to work instead of doing predraft and stuff, just to make sure it gets better and make sure I can make a jump my second year in my game.

"I feel like I played solid [last season], well, for a rookie. But at the same time, I just feel like I also need to be way more consistent if I want to go to the place where I want to go. So, I feel like for me, just my overall consistency in my game, and just keep on building my technique."

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