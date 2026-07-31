Kingsley Enagbare Sees 'Dominating Mindset' in Jets Defensive Line

When Kingsley Enagbare was young, his mother gave him the nickname JJ because of the cartoon show "Jay Jay the Jet Plane," and now as an actual Jet himself, that nickname truly fits.
The Jets have two Kingsley edge rushers on the roster: Enagbare and Kingsley Jonathan.
"Only met one other Kingsley in my life, but first time I played with one, so I definitely had to go by JJ, so one of us had to take a nickname," Enagbare said. "I think the first team meeting, coach said 'Kingsley' and both of us raised our hands so it was one of those awkward moments."
Enagbare (6-4, 258) signed with the Jets in free agency after four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.
"Just the opportunity to change, pretty much change the narrative and create a winning culture and have the league fear us," Enagbare said about what appealed to him about the Jets.
He also had an earlier relationship with head coach Aaron Glenn. They met at the 2022 Senior Bowl when staffs from the Jets and Detroit Lions coached.
"He impressed me at the Senior Bowl, coming out," Glenn said on Wednesday. "I was shocked that he went in the fifth round to Green Bay, and to be able to bring him here now, knowing everything I knew about him, I feel really good about that pick. I feel really good about getting him in free agency, so he fits everything that I want to do on defense, so I'm looking forward to him improving on what he's doing too."
Last season, Enagbare played in 17 games (7 starts) and had 39 tackles and 2 sacks — in his career he has 11.5 sacks. He said the key to being a good edge rusher is being "violent."
"Playing defensive line is a violent game; football itself is a violent game, and then D-line on top of that, I feel like we have to be the most violent," Enagbare said. "It starts with us and pretty much we stop the run and it helps the pass game and helps everyone else. If we do that, play with violent hands, good pad leverage."
See QB Geno Smith & Jets players on the field during the first week of practice during 2026 training camp held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
Enagbare is one of the many veterans the Jets brought in for the 2026 season, and for the younger edge rushers on the team, he's been trying to give as much insight as he can — Green Bay made the playoffs three times in the four seasons he played there.
"I know what it takes from Week 1 through Week 17, from that week to the last week of the season to the playoffs, how the playoff intensity changes and pretty much how to maintain or just maintain your body, take care of your body, stuff like that," Enagbare said. "So, it's a long season and it pretty much starts now. It starts in OTAs honestly."
Glenn is exactly how Enagbare remembered him from the Senior Bowl: intense.
"You can tell he played the game and he coaches as a former player and I appreciate that, and I think most of the guys pretty much appreciate that, how he brings the intensity and he knows what we go through as players," Enagbare said. "I feel like that goes a long way."
Enagbare said the defensive line is "bringing a dominating mindset," as the pieces begin to come together in training camp.
"I told the guys today, we're going to be as good as our weakest link, meaning if our weakest link is a bad, our group is going to be bad MFers and people are going to fear that," Enagbare said.
The Jets also signed David Onyemata and Joseph Ossai in free agency, traded for T'Vondre Sweat and used the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select David Bailey out of Texas Tech.
"It's a big man's game, it will always be a big man's game and for us to be able to add large men that have the ability that those guys have, the agility that those guys have, it only makes us better as a team," Glenn said this offseason about adding size to the roster. "That was an emphasis for us, but not only big men, but big men that can move."