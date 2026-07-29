GM Darren Mougey and the Jets are Taking a Deep Dive Into AI and Analytics

Jets GM Darren Mougey operates in a world where statistics and numbers are everywhere. While overseeing a roster that started training camp with 90 players and will be cut down to 53 on Aug. 30, examining the rosters of the NFL's 31 other clubs and managing a college scouting staff that is preparing daily for the 2027 NFL Draft, Mougey is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics to get a step ahead.

"Specifically in my world, in the scouring and the personnel, there is so much data now," he told reporters Wednesday at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "There is so much data whether it's college, whether it's pro but how we're deciphering the data, how we're breaking it down, how we're digesting it, how it's getting presented to me is huge. I feel like we have some of the best with [Chief Data & Analytics Officer Iwao Fusillo] and [Director of Analytics and Strategy Sean Clement] and our analytics staff who are breaking down all the data, feeding it to me, feeding it to the coaching staff. Here is what's important, here is what we're doing but also challenging us on some things and us challenging them."

After hiring Clement last summer, the Jets added Fusillo in January. Mougey said there has been organizational buy-in to AI and analytics from Chairman Woody Johnson to team president Hymie Elhai on the business side and the second-year GM talks to HC Aaron Glenn about how they can leverage rapidly evolving technologies as well.