For Jets S Minkah Fitzpatrick Interceptions Equal Instincts

It didn't take long for the veteran ballhawk Minkah Fitzpatrick to get his fingers on the pigskin Wednesday as he defended a pass intended for Garrett Wilson on the first day of Jets training camp.

"I was really close to getting one," Fitzpatrick said after the Day 1 session at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "I thought Garrett was actually going to play the ball, but he saw it late, so I was going to go play through his hands, and the ball came behind him. I tried to get a hand and make a pretty one-handed catch, but it fell through."

Fitzpatrick, a three-time All-Pro safety, was acquired via trade from Miami in the offseason for myriad reasons -- two of which are his leadership skills and his ability across 8 NFL seasons to pilfer passes thrown by opposing quarterbacks. In 5 seasons with the Steelers and another 3 with the Dolphins, Fitzpatrick has 21 career interceptions.

For Fitzpatrick, that skill comes down to a single word: Instinct.