Notebook | Jets Veteran LB Demario Davis: 'The Word Is Just Work'

On the cusp of his 15th NFL training camp in his third time around with the Jets, veteran linebacker Demario Davis, at 37 years old, is the senior member of a roster among an influx of other experienced players including QB Geno Smith and S Minkah Fitzpatrick.
"It was a tremendous offseason in terms of bringing in all the personnel and us getting a chance to begin to form that brotherhood," Davis said. "And now we get a chance to do it over training camp. And the word is just work. Now it's just all work.
"It's 32 teams that are trying to get out of the blocks as fast as possible. And you know there are no scoreboard wins and losses on these days, but there are wins and losses in how well you win the day or lose the day. And that is about the efficiency of the work. So this next month or so, it's all about the work, and I'm excited to get going. You know, it feels like I'm just as excited today as I was my rookie year, and so ready to roll."
Davis will be at the heart of the Jets' revamped defense led by new DC Brian Duker in a scheme with HC Aaron Glenn calling the plays
"Even if he wasn't the head coach, I would follow him in the battle anytime just because of the character he has and the type of person that he is," Davis said, who worked with Glenn when he was a coach in New Orleans. "And I believe leadership isn't based on title, it's based on relationships, and he's a phenomenal leader. I'm not shocked that he's doing a tremendous job as a head coach in setting the culture and setting the direction for this team. There's 90 men in that locker room who will run through a wall for him. He has a keen vision on what's expected and what the standard is, he's laid that out, and just looking forward to putting the work in to follow his lead."
RB Breece Hall: 'We Have Our People'
As he's about to start his fifth NFL training camp, Jets running back Breece Hall, still only 25 years old, said he no longer feels like one of the "younger guys."
"It's definitely starting to feel real that I'm like a vet and starting to get up there a little bit," Hall said on Tuesday when the team's veterans arrived at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center before training camp starts on Wednesday.
And Hall, who secured his future with the Green & White when he signed a contract extension in the offseason, is encouraged by the "organizational stability" now in place with GM Darren Mougey, HC Aaron Glenn and new OC Frank Reich. Along with the men at the top, Hall said he feels like the team now has a "complete offense," composed of young and old players with something to prove.
After eclipsing 1,000 rush yards last season, Hall said he's elated to have his "brother," WR Garrett Wilson back on the field after a knee injury cut Wilson's 2025 season short after 7 games.
"I want to go out there and essentially everyday I'm competing with Garrett, who's going to be the best player on our offense that's how I think every day," Hall said. "So, obviously, that's my brother and we support each other to the fullest, but for us it's like we're always in this mini competition of like let's go have fun but today I want to be the best player that we got on offense. So, it definitely pushes you to be a little bit better. Then you got a guy like Braelon and Isaiah, who they want to come take my spot too. So, for me it's like, ok, I got to come out here and put my best foot forward and prove that I'm the best out here everyday."
See the 2026 Jets arriving at 1 Jets Drive for the start of training camp.
DT David Onyemata: 'Everybody's Ready to Go'
The soft-spoken veteran DT David Onyemata has been to this rodeo before through his first 10 seasons in the league, 7 in New Orleans, 3 with Atlanta and now after signing in free agency with the Green & White. He said he's itching to get going.
"It's great," Onyemata, 33, said on Tuesday. "It's the first day of training camp, everybody's ready to go. The main thing is just to keep the energy the same and just build off of that."
With the experience of 154 regular-season games under his belt, part of Onyemata's role will be to work with and mentor the young DT T'Vondre Sweat, whom the Jets acquired in a trade with Tennessee in the offseason.
"Basically just helping in whatever way I can," Onyemata said. "If it's the little details I've learned over time, or over the couple years in the league that's going to help the younger guys get their pace going a little faster. You know, whichever way I can help I'm always here."