Notebook | Jets Veteran LB Demario Davis: 'The Word Is Just Work'

On the cusp of his 15th NFL training camp in his third time around with the Jets, veteran linebacker Demario Davis, at 37 years old, is the senior member of a roster among an influx of other experienced players including QB Geno Smith and S Minkah Fitzpatrick.

"It was a tremendous offseason in terms of bringing in all the personnel and us getting a chance to begin to form that brotherhood," Davis said. "And now we get a chance to do it over training camp. And the word is just work. Now it's just all work.

"It's 32 teams that are trying to get out of the blocks as fast as possible. And you know there are no scoreboard wins and losses on these days, but there are wins and losses in how well you win the day or lose the day. And that is about the efficiency of the work. So this next month or so, it's all about the work, and I'm excited to get going. You know, it feels like I'm just as excited today as I was my rookie year, and so ready to roll."

Davis will be at the heart of the Jets' revamped defense led by new DC Brian Duker in a scheme with HC Aaron Glenn calling the plays