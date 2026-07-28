Geno Smith Embraces the Challenge of 'Trying to Get Better' Ahead of Training Camp

On Tuesday, Geno Smith was back in front of reporters ahead of his 14th NFL season and second go around with the Jets, but he couldn't find the words to fully describe his excitement.

"I love football and I love being around my teammates and the challenge of trying to get better," Smith said. "I think that's what makes the game special and I look forward to trying to be the best player that I could be every single day for my teammates."

The Jets return to the gridiron on Wednesday as training camp begins, and as the energy amplifies at 1 Jets Drive, Smith believes "there's a lot of things to be positive about."

"I really feel like coming out of OTAs, I felt like we built some positive momentum and I'm really happy with where this team is right now," said Smith about how he put an offseason incident behind him and regretted being part of something that could have been a distraction to the organization. "I'm looking forward to moving forward and continuing to build day -by -day with my guys."

HC Aaron Glenn and OC Frank Reich laid the "blueprints" in the spring, but now it's time for Smith and the offense to execute it. Reich's system is similar to what Smith said he's experienced in the past, but now he looks to hone his timing with the receivers and the linemen.