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Geno Smith Embraces the Challenge of 'Trying to Get Better' Ahead of Training Camp

Jets QB Enters 14th Season with the Same ‘Edge’ He Had as a Rookie 

Jul 28, 2026 at 05:20 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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On Tuesday, Geno Smith was back in front of reporters ahead of his 14th NFL season and second go around with the Jets, but he couldn't find the words to fully describe his excitement.

"I love football and I love being around my teammates and the challenge of trying to get better," Smith said. "I think that's what makes the game special and I look forward to trying to be the best player that I could be every single day for my teammates."

The Jets return to the gridiron on Wednesday as training camp begins, and as the energy amplifies at 1 Jets Drive, Smith believes "there's a lot of things to be positive about."

"I really feel like coming out of OTAs, I felt like we built some positive momentum and I'm really happy with where this team is right now," said Smith about how he put an offseason incident behind him and regretted being part of something that could have been a distraction to the organization. "I'm looking forward to moving forward and continuing to build day -by -day with my guys."

HC Aaron Glenn and OC Frank Reich laid the "blueprints" in the spring, but now it's time for Smith and the offense to execute it. Reich's system is similar to what Smith said he's experienced in the past, but now he looks to hone his timing with the receivers and the linemen.

"He's a tremendous coach," Smith said of Reich. "I mean his track record speaks for itself, but it's about what we can do now … we have to go out there and execute and make it happen."

Smith spent the past month in Florida where he trained with several teammates. While he's gotten more experienced and "wiser," his preparation for the season looks the same.

"I try to get better every way that I can and improvement doesn't just happen on the field on gameday, it starts in the offseason," Smith said. "You have to challenge yourself every single day … and I appreciate the fact that, in Year 14, I still have a lot of room for improvement."

Smith always had plans for a long NFL career, so there's not much shock in his voice when he says it'll be his 14th season.

"I've always believed in myself, I've always believed in my talent and my work ethic and I believe that's going to carry me forward as well," Smith said.

It's been 10 years since Smith played for the Green & White, and in that time he's learned from "being under some really great quarterbacks."

"That's what the NFL is about, it's about the process," Smith said. "Heading into Year 14, I still have that same edge, that same chip on my shoulder that I had as a rookie … you always got to have that edge, and you always got to try and find new ways to get better."

Gallery | Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day

See the 2026 Jets arriving at 1 Jets Drive for the start of training camp.

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).
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New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Report Day on July 28, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
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