Garrett Wilson Is Feeling a Special Kind of 'Crazy' for His First Practice of Training Camp

The Jets all seemed to be feeling it as they entered the building at 1 Jets Drive on Wednesday morning for the first practice of training camp. As LB Demario Davis said: "Time to take off."

WR Garrett Wilson knows that feeling well. He's been building up carbonation for an explosive launch since late last October.

"It's been brewing for a while, since Week 8 of last season," Wilson told reporters following that first practice, his first since going on IR with his knee injury after the home win over Cleveland. "It's really the first time I'd missed significant time in my life, so all of a sudden it makes you look at things differently.

"When you miss time like that, you just can't wait to get back and have another shot at it. That's how I'm feeling right now. We've got a special opportunity to turn this thing around. And I'm excited as I've ever been to do it this season."

Wilson could be excused for his eagerness. Ever since he arrived as the Jets' 10th overall pick of the 2022 draft, he's been their WR1, their go-to-pass-catcher. Three consecutive seasons of 80 catches and 1,000 yards will do that for you, and even despite his truncated '25 he led the Green & White in receiving yards for the fourth time last season and has a shot to be the first in franchise history to lead in that category for five consecutive seasons.