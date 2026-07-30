Jets Rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. on Stepping Up to the NFL: 'Everybody Is Smarter'

"It's been good so far," Cooper said. "Obviously, still working on it, which comes with practice. I feel like me and Geno, we're starting to slowly get on the same page, and there's times where I got to be a little faster. But just making sure that I'm going back to him, asking him questions, seeing what he likes, what he thinks I should do, that'll help it. So just making sure I'm on the same page with him."

The emergence of Mitchell during offseason workouts that impressed the coaches, plus the drafting of Cooper and Sadiq to go with the re-signing of RB1 Breece Hall (among others) has given Reich and the Jets' offense multiple options that will also serve to relieve the attention Wilson normally gets from the opposition. The room has gotten bigger. And that's a good thing.