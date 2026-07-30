Jets Notice HC Aaron Glenn's 'Attention to Detail' and Passion as Training Camp Begins

Aaron Glenn announced in February that he would be calling defensive plays in the coming season and the start of training camp, Jets players said they've noticed a deeper passion coming from their head coach.

"He definitely loves what he does," S Minkah Fitzpatrick said. "He definitely wants to give his best, not just for his name but for the team as well. I think last year, he said it multiple times, he learned a lot from last year as a head coach, as a play caller now. I think he's just trying to give his 110 percent learn from the lessons of last year and apply them to this year."

There aren't slogans, and there aren't motivational speeches as Glenn works to build on the momentum the Jets generated during OTAs and minicamp. But Jamien Sherwood did notice something Glenn harps on --- his "attention to detail."

"Anything he sees out on the field, he's going to make sure he nips it right there," Sherwood said. "What we got our goals set on this year, we can't let anything slip, and I appreciate him for the way he goes about his day, the way he coaches us."

Finding those corrections is what energizes Glenn.