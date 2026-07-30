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Jets Notice HC Aaron Glenn's 'Attention to Detail' and Passion as Training Camp Begins

GM Darren Mougey: ‘You See That Energy and Enthusiasm with the Defensive Play-Calling’

Jul 30, 2026 at 04:50 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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Aaron Glenn announced in February that he would be calling defensive plays in the coming season and the start of training camp, Jets players said they've noticed a deeper passion coming from their head coach.

"He definitely loves what he does," S Minkah Fitzpatrick said. "He definitely wants to give his best, not just for his name but for the team as well. I think last year, he said it multiple times, he learned a lot from last year as a head coach, as a play caller now. I think he's just trying to give his 110 percent learn from the lessons of last year and apply them to this year."

There aren't slogans, and there aren't motivational speeches as Glenn works to build on the momentum the Jets generated during OTAs and minicamp. But Jamien Sherwood did notice something Glenn harps on --- his "attention to detail."

"Anything he sees out on the field, he's going to make sure he nips it right there," Sherwood said. "What we got our goals set on this year, we can't let anything slip, and I appreciate him for the way he goes about his day, the way he coaches us."

Finding those corrections is what energizes Glenn.

"To be able to coach everybody, from D-line, linebackers, DBs, to be real specific and this is what I'm looking for and this is how I want it to go, and then the players respond to that, and knowing exactly what that is, that feels really good," Glenn said. "I've missed doing that, and to be able to make the decision, to say 'Listen, AG you go out there and call it,' it felt good."

He hired Brian Duker, who worked under him in Detroit, as the Jets defensive coordinator because he "knows this defense like the back of his hand."

"When I have to step out and do other duties, man, he can easily step in and explain exactly what we're trying to do, so that's a comfort to me, that's a real comfort to me," Glenn said. "A lot of what we're trying to do is things that I actually want to do as far as coming from New Orleans into Detroit, so if there's an issue I can quickly fix it and that feels exciting to me."

Even GM Darren Mougey has noticed Glenn's excitement.

"It's been fun to watch," Mougey said on Wednesday. "Even through the offseason, I felt like we had a good OTAs, continue to build on that, but to see him engaged with the players in the meetings, on the field … you see that energy and enthusiasm with the defensive play calling, him having his hands on it and be kind of in the knitty-gritty of it all."

On the field, LB Demario Davis is Glenn's signal caller. Glenn was the defensive backs coach in New Orleans for three of the eight seasons Davis was a Saint, so that trust and preexisting relationship adds another layer of comfortability for Glenn.

PRACTICE GALLERY | Photos From Day 2 of Training Camp

See QB Geno Smith & Jets players on the field during the first week of practice during 2026 training camp held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

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"I know we've been away from each other for a while, but he still understands that foundation that I've always talked about when it comes to playing defense, so he can be able to relay that to the players," Glenn said.

Davis doesn't just buy into Glenn's messaging because he's the head coach; it's because of who he is as a person — he said leadership is based on relationships rather than titles.

"He's a phenomenal leader; I'm not shocked he's doing a tremendous job as a head coach and setting the culture, setting the direction for this team," Davis said. "I think you have 90 men in that locker room who would run through a wall for him. He has a keen vision on what's expected and what the standard is, he's laid that out [and I'm] just looking forward to putting the work in to follow his lead."

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