Harrison Phillips Says Jets Defense Will Use Elements of 3-4 & 4-3 Fronts

"Here, we want to play with enough violence, physicality, build walls and set edges that you can eliminate multiple gaps with singular players and I think we have the right people that can do that and play off each other."

Phillips said HC Aaron Glenn's defense is "implemented to stop the run," and the communication between the defensive tackles and ends is strong because they aren't meeting separately.

"We're in the whole room there together and you can see that ownership and you're playing alongside the guys in the meeting with them," Phillips said. "You want to do great for your brother and that creates a whole other ownership of like, 'I love the guy next to me so much, I'm willing to just do my job for him to get his glory.' And those are the teams that are really powerful: you don't care who gets the credit, we just want to make the big play."

And it makes sense why Phillips and the rest of the Jets are excited for padded practices to start on Monday.