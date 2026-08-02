Jets RG Joe Tippmann: His Moving Days Are Over, for Now

That, of course, was a loose reference to Tippmann, drafted in 2023 as a center out of Wisconsin, who after two seasons in the middle of the O-line found himself in an emergency move from center to right guard when Alijah Vera-Tucker sustained a season-ending injury late last year in training camp.

"When you say moved around, I think it's only been from center to guard," Glenn said on Thursday. "So I don't want to say it's a lot of moving, but I would say this, and it's no different from what I said last year. I mean, he was a guy that said 'Coach, whatever you need me to do, I'll do it.' And I think he's really embraced playing the guard position now.