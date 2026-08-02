Jets RG Joe Tippmann: His Moving Days Are Over, for Now

Jets offensive lineman Joe Tippmann and his family moved into their new home days before the start of training camp.
"We closed on the house July 22nd, closed and moved in," Tippmann said on Thursday, the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "So right before camp, just in time. Now a lot of the unboxing is on her. So I give her ... she's got the little one, the dog, and a lot of unboxing to do. But you know, every day I come back and there's a couple more empty boxes in the garage that I got to break down."
And after signing a contract extension in June, the right guard and his family (wife Lydia and 8-month-old son Joseph Jr.) have planted their flag in North Jersey. No more moving around -- at least from residence to residence. That created an odd coincidence during HC Aaron Glenn's media availability when he was asked a question about a player who has been "moved around a lot on the offensive line."
See QB Geno Smith & Jets players on the field during the first week of practice during 2026 training camp held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
That, of course, was a loose reference to Tippmann, drafted in 2023 as a center out of Wisconsin, who after two seasons in the middle of the O-line found himself in an emergency move from center to right guard when Alijah Vera-Tucker sustained a season-ending injury late last year in training camp.
"When you say moved around, I think it's only been from center to guard," Glenn said on Thursday. "So I don't want to say it's a lot of moving, but I would say this, and it's no different from what I said last year. I mean, he was a guy that said 'Coach, whatever you need me to do, I'll do it.' And I think he's really embraced playing the guard position now.
"Listen, obviously we signed him because we know what type of player he is, we know what type of leader he is, and type of man he is, and that's one of the reasons why he's here. And we want to continue to build this team with men like that. So, very unselfish, communicates very well, does a good job of getting along with his teammates, and does a really good job in the locker room. So I'm happy. I'm happy to have him exactly where he's at."
"Where he's at" is in an integral spot in the deepening comfort and continuity along the offensive line that, along with tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou, has the makings of a critical core on offense for years to come. Josh Myers seamlessly stepped in when Tippmann was "moved around," and this season there's been a single personnel change with Dylan Parham taking the place of John Simpson, who left in free agency, at left guard.
While the swapping of Simpson for Parham is the only change among the projected starters on the O-line, the most consequential change in the offense is the presence of veteran coach Frank Reich, the team's OC who has been around the league longer than Tippmann has been alive.
"I think he's a guy that's always adapting," Tippmann said about Reich. "He's somebody who's not just watching film from the 2000s. He's up to date with studies in recent years, he's doing studies on trends in the league, where the league is trending, where he thinks it's going to go and that's just the kind of stuff that you sit in a meeting and I just get excited. I get excited about where he's going to be able to take us this year as an offense and as a team."