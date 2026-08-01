Jets Tight Ends Could Put Defenses in a Twist in '26

The Jets have invested big in the tight end position, and the talented group promises to play a key role in an emerging offense this season. After selecting Mason Taylor (Rd 2, No. 45) last year in his first draft at the helm, GM Darren Mougey re-signed Jeremy Ruckert to an extension last December and followed up with a first-round selection of Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq (Rd 1, No. 16).
The team's top three tight ends have been active throughout the first three days of training camp and HC Aaron Glenn has set his sights on dictating terms to opposing defenses. Sadiq (6-3, 241), a second-team Associated Press All-American last season, led the FBS in TDs with 8 receiving TDs and set a school record for a TE with 51 receptions.
"To be able to bring that type of player on your team and to create different a different type of personnel package, even though you're in 13-personnel [1 RB, 2 TE] and you can create 21 [2 TE, 1 RB] – you can create all of the packages that you want and be able to run those same plays," Glenn said after Saturday's practice. "So, I think that's the advantage that you get, because now, on defense, what are you going to play? Are you going to play base? Now we can spread you out and make these guys go one-on-one with your linebackers and safeties. Or do you want to go nickel and then we can pack it back in then we can pound the ball on you. Those are just the trends in this league, and the one thing that we look at quite a bit are the trends and how do we be able to take advantage of that, too."
After participating in rookie minicamp, Sadiq had a minor hernia procedure and was a spectator at spring practices. He has been a full-go at camp and has made several catches including a longer red zone grab from Geno Smith in Saturday's session.
"It's nice they're trusting me," Sadiq said. "I've got to earn that trust still, so just going out there and knowing what to do is a big part of it. They want me to be in different positions so it's just about me going out there and proving that I can handle that load."
In 13 games his rookie campaign, Mason flashed with 44 catches, 369 yards receiving (8.4 per) and 1 TD. Back in March, Glenn told reporters that Taylor was poised to "have a hell of a year" as a pro sophomore.
"It means a lot," Taylor said. "Coming from the head coach, that means he has some trust in me and I think I've gained that through practice and trying to be as consistent as possible, and I just need to keep my head down and stay humble and hungry, and continue to show these coaches what I'm made of every single day."
Sadiq brings freakish athletic ability to the position, having posted a 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash in addition to a 11-1 broad jump and a 43.5 vertical jump. Taylor, who made a couple of catches Saturday, says new OC Frank Reich will have optionality with the diverse group.
"Coach Reich, he's going to have a hell of a time scheming for our offense,'" Taylor said. "We've got a bunch of skill in the room, not just him, but [Sadiq] is smooth, he's quick, he's athletic as hell, and like I said, one of us could be inline, one of us could be out wide, vice versa. Jelani [Woods] could be out there, Ruck [Jeremy Ruckert] could be out there, so we've got endless options and that's what makes it so exciting to work with. And Coach Reich is going to put those pieces together and it's our job to go out there and practice and prove what we can do and expand our skillset so that we can be put in the right place at the right time."
Sadiq will have the benefit of learning from someone like in Taylor who was learning the ropes himself last summer.
"He's the real deal and I'm trying to learn from him and see what he does," Sadiq said. "He does a great job wherever he's at in the offense and I think it'll be really cool when they can mix and match all the tight ends together; it's going to be pretty fun."
It's a group with a ton of potential. Ruckert, who had a career-high 23 receptions last season, is the veteran glue guy. Taylor is coming off one of the best TE rookie seasons in franchise history and Sadiq is a rare athlete who is already making his mark.
"He's a very smart player, he can play at the X, he can play the Y-tight end, he can the F, he can play in the backfield," Glenn said. "The thing that we have to be conscious of is we don't overload him with positions to where he won't be effective, and we're mindful of that, we are. Mason is the same way – there's a ton of things he can do and we see him as the same type of player."
See the Jets practicing in front of fans for the first time on Back Together Saturday at 1 Jets Drive.
It's a group with a ton of potential. Ruckert, who had a career-high 23 receptions last season, is the veteran glue guy. Taylor is coming off one of the best TE rookie seasons in franchise history and Sadiq is a rare athlete who is already making his mark.
"He's a very smart player, he can play at the X, he can play the Y-tight end, he can the F, he can play in the backfield," Glenn said. "The thing that we have to be conscious of is we don't overload him with positions to where he won't be effective, and we're mindful of that, we are. Mason is the same way – there's a ton of things he can do and we see him as the same type of player."