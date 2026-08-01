Jets Tight Ends Could Put Defenses in a Twist in '26

"To be able to bring that type of player on your team and to create different a different type of personnel package, even though you're in 13-personnel [1 RB, 2 TE] and you can create 21 [2 TE, 1 RB] – you can create all of the packages that you want and be able to run those same plays," Glenn said after Saturday's practice. "So, I think that's the advantage that you get, because now, on defense, what are you going to play? Are you going to play base? Now we can spread you out and make these guys go one-on-one with your linebackers and safeties. Or do you want to go nickel and then we can pack it back in then we can pound the ball on you. Those are just the trends in this league, and the one thing that we look at quite a bit are the trends and how do we be able to take advantage of that, too."