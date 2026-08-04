Jets WR Adonai Mitchell Showcasing Big-Play Ability at Camp

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell gave the Jets a teasing glimpse over 8 games last season, joining the team after the blockbuster trade last Nov. 4 that sent Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis. In the deal, the Jets acquired Mitchell and a pair of first-round draft picks (one this past April and one next year).

Mitchell, a second-round (No. 52 overall) selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, was the 10th wide receiver picked after a final college season at Texas when he made 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 TDs.

"A new start, new beginning, new quarterback, new system," Mitchell said after practice on Tuesday. "I mean, I love it. I love the challenge. I love embracing what we have here, so it's just fun to just go out there every day and just know my assignment, know what I'm doing, and attack it the best way I can."

While the loudest buzz of camp so far this year has focused on the No. 2 overall draft pick edge David Bailey, Mitchell has drawn raves from HC Aaron Glenn to WR1 Garrett Wilson and QB Geno Smith.

"He's a talented player, a very talented player, and we want to squeeze every ounce of his athleticism to where he can help us and be able to make big plays for us, because he has that ability," Glenn said recently.