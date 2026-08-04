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Jets WR Adonai Mitchell Showcasing Big-Play Ability at Camp

WR1 Garrett Wilson: He’s ‘a Ticking Time Bomb’

Aug 04, 2026 at 04:55 PM
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John Pullano

DIGITAL MEDIA ASSISTANT

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Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell gave the Jets a teasing glimpse over 8 games last season, joining the team after the blockbuster trade last Nov. 4 that sent Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis. In the deal, the Jets acquired Mitchell and a pair of first-round draft picks (one this past April and one next year).

Mitchell, a second-round (No. 52 overall) selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, was the 10th wide receiver picked after a final college season at Texas when he made 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 TDs.

"A new start, new beginning, new quarterback, new system," Mitchell said after practice on Tuesday. "I mean, I love it. I love the challenge. I love embracing what we have here, so it's just fun to just go out there every day and just know my assignment, know what I'm doing, and attack it the best way I can."

While the loudest buzz of camp so far this year has focused on the No. 2 overall draft pick edge David Bailey, Mitchell has drawn raves from HC Aaron Glenn to WR1 Garrett Wilson and QB Geno Smith.

"He's a talented player, a very talented player, and we want to squeeze every ounce of his athleticism to where he can help us and be able to make big plays for us, because he has that ability," Glenn said recently.

For the Jets, Mitchell (6-2, 205) was no throw-in in the trade. He high-tailed it to Florham Park and was with his new team 9 days later and joined a WR corps that was minus an injured Wilson, who missed the rest of the season. Now with Mitchell having gone through an offseason with the Jets and with the drafting of Omar Cooper Jr. late in the first round, the Jets have exciting options that will relieve some of the pressure and attention Wilson has garnered over the last four seasons.

Training Camp Practice Gallery | Geno Smith & Co. Practice on Sunny Tuesday

See the Jets players on the field in front of fans in pads for the second time during 2026 training camp.

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"I mean, AD's one of those guys ... it's just a ticking time bomb with him," Wilson said. "He's put in the work. Last year, to come in halfway through the season and pick up the offense and have some success, make some plays down the field like he did, that's no easy task."

Wilson added: "And for AD, I think now it just comes down to we got to go put in a good rest of this training camp, and then whenever Sunday comes, when our numbers are called, let's do what we've been doing. Let's make plays. Let's make plays on the outside. Let's do it when the world is watching. Yeah, man, excited."

Mitchell, 23, ended his Jets campaign last season with 24 receptions for 301 yards and 2 TDs, including a 52-yard scoring strike from Tyrod Taylor -- Mitchell's first career score in the NFL. Now in another offensive system, his third, Mitchell echoed what several of his teammates have said about new OC Frank Reich.

Asked what he likes about the offense, his answer was quick and to the point: "What's not to like?"

"You know, the way he sees the game, the way he views the game, he allows his receivers to have freedom on routes," Mitchell said, referring to Reich. "I just love everything about it. I ain't gonna lie.

"You know every coach is different. There are some coaches that are like, 'hey, you know we want you to do it like this.' And granted, every player is different as well. So some players may have a lot more juice or some players don't have the same juice. But a coach that is open to understanding his players is always a coach that a player will love."

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